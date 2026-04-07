The price of oil moved higher on Tuesday amid caution from investors ahead of Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president has threatened to launch a major attack on Iranian infrastructure if a ceasefire deal is not reached by 1am UK time on Wednesday.

Global financial markets were tentative ahead of the deadline as a result.

The price of Brent crude oil increased by around 1.5% to 111.4 US dollars a barrel in early trading.

It is around 53% higher than before the conflict started at the end of February, and has resulted in sharp increases in petrol and diesel costs as a result.

Iran’s stranglehold on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz has sent prices at the pumps soaring and led to some shortages (Lucy North/PA)

Traders are still hopeful a diplomatic breakthrough can be secured but have seen little headway from recent peace talks.

In London, the FTSE 100 opened a touch higher but quickly swung into the red. It was down 0.1% at 10,426.05 points shortly before 9am.

Elsewhere, the German Dax index was down 0.2% while the French Cac 40 was up 0.4% in early trading.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “In the immediate term investors are facing a binary event – ceasefire or further escalation of the conflict.

“Asian markets provided little direction overnight, leading to a subdued UK mood although the main indices made cautious progress in opening exchanges.

“The FTSE 250 remains down by 3.4% so far this year, weighed down by a cocktail of domestic economic issues and the more general risk-off approach which has blighted other global markets.”