West Yorkshire coffee shop chain Merrie England has blamed soaring costs and Government policy for contributing to trading troubles as it shut its doors after 60 years.

The group – founded in 1966 – has closed all of its six sites in Huddersfield, Halifax and Brighouse, as it said it faced a “sustained increase” in costs, including energy, business rates and staff wages.

This combined with fewer customers visiting its cafes and spending less, with the firm saying it had to increase prices to offset the costs hike.

It comes after businesses have been hit hard by last year’s increase in national insurance contributions, which has taken its toll on hospitality firms in particular.

In a message on its website, the group said: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision, reached after facing a sustained increase in the cost of goods, business rates, energy costs, and the wider rising costs associated with staffing and government policy.

“Alongside these pressures, we have also seen a reduction in footfall and customer spending, with many people understandably unable or unwilling to pay the prices that businesses now need to charge in order to survive.”

It added: “After 60 years of serving our customers, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the decades.”

Merrie England was known for its Tudor-themed cafes and classic dishes, such as teacakes and apple pie.