Metro Bank has apologised to customers over issues with its payment services, leading some people to complain that they were seeing inaccurate balances in their account.

The high street bank said it was working hard to get the problems fixed.

“Earlier this morning, we experienced a short delay affecting our inbound and outbound payments,” Metro Bank wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“This has now been resolved, and customers can currently make payments as usual.

“Some customers may see delays while we process these earlier payments and balances may still be showing inaccurately.

“We are prioritising this and working hard to minimise impact. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Some customers took to X to complain that the issues had not been fixed for them and they were seeing inaccurate balances in their account and duplicate payments.

One user wrote that their Metro Bank account was showing a minus balance and that they had entered into an unauthorised overdraft, while another complained of seeing duplicate payments on their digital banking.

Other frustrated users said they could not make any payments, including rent and travel, because of the issues.

The Down Detector outage website showed a spike in issues being reported between about 8am and 10am on Tuesday.

Metro Bank has been contacted for comment.