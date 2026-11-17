Britain’s unemployment rate has fallen again unexpectedly to its lowest level for more than a year despite another sharp drop in the number of job vacancies, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the jobless rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to September, down from 4.7% in the previous three months.

This is the lowest level since April 2025 and defied expectations among most economists for the rate to remain unchanged.

But vacancies also tumbled by 22,000 during the three months to 690,000, which is the biggest quarterly fall since June 2025.

The number of workers on payrolls also declined sharply, down 34,000 during October to 30.2 million, although this is subject to revision.

The latest figures showed regular earnings growth eased back to 3.5% in the three months to September, down from 3.7% in the previous three months, though this continued to be outstripped by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, up 0.4% in real terms.

The data comes as a long-awaited report into youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn is being published on Tuesday outlining major reforms to tackle rising numbers of young people across the UK not in education, employment or training – known as Neets.

The ONS figures showed unemployment among 16-24 year-olds eased back to 15.1% in the latest three months, but that the inactivity rate for those not in work or full-time education remained high at 20.8%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said it was a “mixed picture overall”.

She added the drop in vacancies was “concentrated in smaller businesses, which report that increased labour and operating costs are affecting their hiring decisions”.

“Meanwhile, regular wage growth slowed, driven by a fall in public sector wage growth, as the recent impact from the timing of pay awards has started to drop out of the numbers,” she said.

Martin Beck, chief economist at WPI Strategy, said the numbers showed that outside of the pandemic years, vacancies were now at their lowest level since 2014.

He said: “The problem isn’t that businesses are firing workers. It’s that they’re increasingly reluctant to hire them.”

The data comes as a long-awaited report into youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn is being published (Jeff Moore/PA)

He said this “raises further questions about the wisdom of government policies that have made employing people more expensive and potentially more burdensome, notably higher employer National Insurance contributions and expanded employment rights”.

He also warned against the Bank of England raising interest rates further after this month’s hike from 3.75% to 4%, which he said could badly impact the jobs market.

He said: “The danger now is that policymakers become so preoccupied with preventing another inflation shock that they overlook the damage being done to employment and growth.

“With hiring weak, wage pressures easing and energy prices retreating, another rate rise would risk turning a prolonged jobs market slowdown into something altogether more serious.”