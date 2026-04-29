Jet2 has said holidaymakers are increasingly booking their trips at the last minute since the start of the Iran war amid increasing anxiety over the impact of the conflict and worries over jet fuel supply.

The firm said summer passenger number bookings so far are up 6.2% thanks to growth across its airline and package holiday business, but in a sign of mounting nervousness among holidaymakers, it revealed the “booking profile has become increasingly close to departure” due to the Middle East war.

It said it is well protected from the fuel cost spike caused by the Iran war for the important summer season, adding it is “maintaining frequent dialogue with our fuel suppliers and airport partners on fuel supply”.

The group’s load factor – a key measure of how well it fills its planes – has remained flat year-on-year for its first quarter so far, though it said the conflict meant there was limited visibility for the peak summer season and beyond.

Its update followed a warning from Heathrow airport separately on Wednesday that it expects passenger numbers for the rest of the year to be affected by the situation in the Middle East.

Jet2 gave reassurance over the fuel price spike (Peter Byrne/PA)

Airspace closures following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East on February 28 have had a major impact on air travel and while much of the region’s airspace has since reopened, many people are avoiding flying there because of the conflict.

A raft of European airlines have also recently alerted over impending jet fuel shortages within weeks, given the disruption to their main supply route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Around three quarters of Europe’s jet fuel supply comes from the Middle East and travels through the crucial shipping route.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “Clearly, we continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East but remain focused on our medium-term goals.”

The group said it expects to report a drop in operating profits to between £435 million and £440 million for the past year to March 31, down from £446.5 million in 2024-25, but said this was in line with market forecasts.

It has increased its summer programme for 2026 by 7.7% to 19.9 million passenger seats.