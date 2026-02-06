NatWest and Rightmove have announced a partnership that will give home buyers an “instant” digital NatWest mortgage decision in principle from April.

The three-year partnership will mean NatWest powers Rightmove’s mortgage in principle service, helping people to understand early on in their property search how much they might potentially be able to borrow.

Rightmove’s mortgage in principle service can be accessed while someone is viewing a listing for a property they are interested in, or through Rightmove’s mortgages section.

Rightmove’s partnership with NatWest will continue for three years (Alamy/PA)

If people want to continue with a full mortgage application, they access NatWest from Rightmove.

NatWest, which will be Rightmove’s “exclusive” mortgage lender, confirmed in November a commitment to lend £10 billion to first-time buyers in 2026.

Solange Chamberlain, chief executive of retail banking at NatWest, said: “Partnering with Rightmove ensures NatWest can be there for customers at the exact moment they’re thinking about buying a home.”

Rightmove chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “We help consumers to better understand what they can afford earlier in their home-moving journey, which in turn also helps estate agents or home developers have more qualified discussions with them.”