Stock prices in London closed mostly lower on Monday, after a busy day for those observing the Middle East conflict, with oil prices staying above the 100 US dollar mark.

IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp, said: “Earlier today, it looked like we were poised for a fresh outbreak of risk aversion as Brent pushed through the magic 100 dollar level.

“Stock markets stand or fall by the oil price at present, and in the topsy-turvy world created by the war against Iran, the absence of bad news, and hopes that the war will last weeks rather than months, is enough to prompt a recovery in equities.”

Nato and other Western allies pushed back on US President Donald Trump’s demand that military alliance members help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical conduit for crude oil that Iran has effectively closed.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said London was working with allies to craft a “viable” plan to reopen the strategic waterway but ruled out a Nato mission, while Berlin insisted it was “not Nato’s war”.

Spain, Japan and Australia were among other nations to distance themselves from any military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of Mr Trump’s call.

Further, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the UK on Tuesday as Sir Keir warned the oil price rises caused by the Middle East crisis could result in a “windfall” for Russia’s economy.

Meanwhile, Iran said it was ready to take the Middle East war “as far as necessary” as it launched strikes across the region on Monday.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 56.54 points, 0.6%, at 10,317.69.

The FTSE 250 ended down 48.63 points, 0.2%, at 22,022.47, and the AIM all-share closed down 5.12 points, 0.7%, at 754.26.

Gold miners and defence stocks were among the large-cap winners as geopolitical tensions mounted. Endeavour Mining gained 3.1%, Melrose rose 1.4%, Rolls-Royce 1.2% and Fresnillo 0.7%

However, gold was quoted lower at 4,983.55 dollars an ounce against 5,043.40 dollars.

Oil major Shell was up 1.4%, while BP gained 1.5%.

Brent oil was higher at 102.83 dollars a barrel around the time of the London equities close on Monday from 101.57 dollars late on Friday, although it was quoted at 106.09 dollars a barrel near the London open.

Mr Beauchamp said: “Just as equity traders find themselves trading and watching oil, commodities traders are now transfixed by the movements of individual ships through Hormuz.

“A second week where oil fails to hold above 100 dollars might start to suggest that investors are still happy to sell the rallies in Brent and WTI on the basis that the US will take steps to prevent Iran closing the strait on a permanent basis.”

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol has said that more strategic oil stocks could be released if necessary, to limit the fallout from the near-complete blockage of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, he added that further releases of stocks could only constitute a “buffer” against the current choking off of supplies, and are “not a lasting solution”.

“The single most important thing for a return to stable flows of oil and gas is the resumption of transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” Mr Birol said.

As for airlines, easyJet was among the worst FTSE 100 performers with a 1.8% fall, while on the FTSE 250, Wizz Air lost 2.9%.

On AIM, meanwhile, Botswana Minerals gained 23%.

The copper and diamond explorer, previously known as Botswana Diamonds, said its pre-tax loss narrowed to £215,000 for the six months to the end of December, and that it had consolidated its position as a “technology-enabled explorer in Botswana”.

It added that “in response to prolonged weakness in the natural diamond market and the structural rise of lab-grown diamonds, we have prioritised capital allocation towards copper and other critical minerals where demand fundamentals are robust”.

CPPGroup, meanwhile, fell 29%.

The digital financial services provider reported that OneAssist Consumer Solutions Private does not expect to pay any deferred consideration, which is contingent on agreed performance conditions, for its purchase of CPP India last year.

CPPGroup said that if the deferred consideration is not paid, it will require additional funding within the next 12 months.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.5%.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3293 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared to 1.3233 dollars on Friday. The euro stood at 1.1480 dollars, higher against 1.1437 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 159.34 yen compared to 159.58 yen.

Stocks in New York were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, the S&P 500 index up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.0%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.24%, narrowing from 4.29%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.88%, narrowing from 4.91%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, up 134p at 4,526p; Haleon, up 10.9p at 385.7p; Segro, up 20.6p at 743.2p; Reckitt Benckiser, up 137.3p at 5,493.3p; and Airtel Africa, up 8.4p at 359p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rightmove, down 14.2p at 449.7p; International Consolidated Airlines, down 10.5p at 343.2p; Spirax, down 185p at 6,630p; Entain, down 14.4p at 533.2p; and Intertek, down 84p at 3,650p.

On Tuesday’s economic calendar, look out for Australia’s rate decision, economic sentiment data from Germany and the eurozone, and the US’s pending home sales and Redbook index data.

On Tuesday’s UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from a large number of companies, including Zotefoams, Essentra, Prudential and STV.

Contributed by Alliance News.