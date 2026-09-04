The Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen will be approved by the UK Government, reports have suggested.

Sources in the Government said the project could be given the green light as soon as this month, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

The Guardian also reports that Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is also likely to approve the Rosebank oil field in the coming months.

Both projects were approved by the last Conservative government but were struck down by the courts after a challenge from environmental campaigners, with ministers told they had not fully considered their environmental impact.

The owners of Jackdaw say it could produce up to 6% of the UK’s gas output (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said it does “not comment on speculation”.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said the approval of Jackdaw would be a “hugely important vote of confidence in the North Sea”.

“But Jackdaw cannot be the end of the story,” said chief executive Russell Borthwick.

He added: “The same urgency must now be applied to Rosebank, another major project capable of supporting thousands of jobs, billions of pounds of economic activity and significant tax revenues for the Treasury.”

Andrew Bowie, the Tory shadow energy secretary, said approving the Jackdaw gas field was “common sense”.

“Labour’s ban on new oil and gas licences has been disastrous for the North East and cost thousands of workers their jobs as they continue to dither over a decision,” he said.

Jackdaw and Rosebank are operated by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Norwegian energy firm Equinor, with Aberdeen’s Ithaca also owning 20% of Rosebank.

Adura says Jackdaw could produce 6% of the UK’s gas output at its peak, although environmental groups put the figure at 2%.

Climate groups have warned against new drilling in the North Sea (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Friends of the Earth Scotland said the UK Government must not “cave in to fossil fuel company pressure”.

The group warned that the burning of more fossil fuels would worsen extreme climate change-related events such as heatwaves.

Caroline Rance, head of campaigns for the group, said: “New fossil fuels means deadly new climate disasters like the devastating floods in Nepal or the extreme heatwaves that have killed nearly 3,000 people in the UK this summer.

“It is terrifying that the UK Government is considering caving to pressure from oil and gas lobbyists, and listening to their lies rather than looking at the evidence and prioritising our collective safety.

“New fossil fuels can never be compatible with our climate commitments. Both Jackdaw and Rosebank must be rejected once and for all.”

Rosebank oil field & Jackdaw gas field • Infographic from PA Graphics • For queries, contact graphics@pamediagroup.com

Tessa Khan, executive director of environmental group Uplift, said further drilling in the North Sea would “do nothing” to cut energy bills in the UK and make “no meaningful difference to UK energy supply”.

“After 50 years of drilling, the UK has now burned most of its gas and the majority of what’s left in the basin is oil, which is largely exported,” Khan said.

“Jackdaw, a relatively small gas field, would – optimistically and assuming none of its gas is exported – provide just 2% of UK gas demand over its roughly 10-year lifetime.

“A new oil field on the scale of Rosebank, which is overwhelmingly oil for export, is fundamentally incompatible with safe climate limits and the UK’s international commitments.

“The science is clear that the world already has far more oil and gas than can ever be safely burned if we are to limit warming.”

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has said Rosebank and Jackdaw would support a peak of more than 3,500 jobs during construction, and 880 jobs externally throughout during their lifespans.

Spokesperson for Adura: “With the conclusion of public consultation on the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields, we now await a government decision on consent to allow the two projects to move forward to production.

“Together, Jackdaw and Rosebank represent a significant opportunity for the UK. They can provide 10% of our gas production, 10% of UKCS oil output and contribute over £28 billion in value to the economy, supporting over 3,500 jobs at peak construction.

“The projects represent total investment of £10.8 billion, unlocking £1.4 billion in tax revenues by the end of this Parliament, rising to £3.8 billion before the end of the next Parliament in 2034.

“Jackdaw and Rosebank will be among the lowest emissions oil and gas developments in the UK Continental Shelf, itself one of the most highly-regulated and lowest emissions basins anywhere in the world.”

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation. The North Sea remains a vital national asset and oil and gas will continue to play an important role in our energy system for decades to come – alongside transitioning to clean power to protect jobs and tackle the climate crisis.

“Any decision will take into account all relevant evidence, including environmental assessments and public representations received during the consultation process.”