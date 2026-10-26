More than a quarter (27%) of Gen Z adults have cancelled, rearranged or declined a date due to money concerns, a survey indicates.

The research found 45% of 18 to 29-year-olds feel rising costs have had an impact on their ability to go on new dates, according to research commissioned by Barclays.

Across all age groups, 14% said they had cancelled, rearranged or declined meeting a romantic interest because of cost concerns.

To help keep costs down, more than half (54%) of the Gen Z age group would choose a cheaper option to meet up, such as going for a coffee or a run, compared with 16% of people aged 46-plus.

Seema Sachdev, head of customer at Barclays UK, said: “Money is increasingly shaping how people date, who they pursue and how relationships develop.

“Younger adults in particular are adapting to higher costs by choosing more affordable dates or, in some cases, going on fewer dates altogether.”

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in September, marking the launch of a Barclays social media series called “statement dating” which explores whether more open conversations about money could help people feel more financially confident in relationships.