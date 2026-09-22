Vet practices will soon be legally required to make their prices clear to pet owners under the biggest reforms of the sector in a generation.

By December, many pet owners will find it easier to compare vets through standardised treatment names and descriptions across practices as well as clearly displayed prices, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The competition watchdog published the Veterinary Services Market Investigation Order 2026 on Tuesday, which means the reforms stemming from its market investigation into the sector are now law.

Under the new laws, owners are entitled to receive a clear breakdown of pet care plans, with standardised information on costs.

Our vet services reforms are now law and key measures will start to come into force from December. Pet owners will start to see real changes including: ➡️ published price lists➡️ clearer information about medicines➡️ greater transparency over practice ownership pic.twitter.com/og81VaseWo — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) September 22, 2026

They will also know what they will pay in an out-of-hours emergency in advance, and be presented with all end-of-life options equally, including home burial and cremation options, with prices provided before decisions are made.

The order also makes it easier for practices to switch out-of-hours provider rather than being locked into a contract to allow them them to offer the best quality and value for pet owners.

Further reforms will be phased in over March, June and September next year, including those related to prescription fees, providing information to pet owners about being able to get a prescription to buy medicines elsewhere which might save them money, in-house complaints processes, written estimates and itemised bills.

Larger vet businesses must comply with changes on price lists and pet care plans, among other measures, from December 22 this year.

Smaller firms will will have longer to bring in the changes, but must have them in place by this time next year.

For the first time, pet owners will be entitled to see who owns a practice, be able to compare prices for common medicines and treatments across practices, and benefit from a cap on written prescription fees.

The CMA’s investigation found that many pet owners lacked some of the basic information needed to make informed decisions about the services they were buying, and that weak competition in the sector was leading to poorer outcomes for consumers.

Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent Inquiry Group, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the biggest reform of veterinary services in a generation. Our reforms are now law and will make a difference to the millions of pet owners across the UK.

“By the end of this year, many pet owners will know upfront the cost of basic services like consultations and vaccinations and receive clear breakdowns of pet care plans. More changes will follow in the coming months, for example, pet owners will receive written estimates in advance for higher cost treatments.

“Our package of reforms will help pet owners better manage their budget and care for their pets, strengthen competition and improve trust in the veterinary sector.”

British Veterinary Association president Rob Williams said: “We’ll need to scrutinise the details of the CMA’s final orders but at first glance vet practices are for the most part already complying, particularly around estimates for routine procedures, handling complaints and written prescriptions.

“As vets, the trust our clients place in us to care for their animals is paramount and the orders provide a valuable opportunity to standardise our approach across the sector, which will strengthen this important relationship.”

Which? head of consumer rights policy Sue Davies said: “Too many pet owners who have had a poor experience with their vet feel that the system is stacked against them.

“The conclusion of the CMA’s market investigation is a positive milestone which should stop pet owners getting ripped off by overpriced medicines, hidden fees and unclear pricing at a time which is already likely to be very stressful.

“There is only so much the CMA can achieve on its own as the current legislation regulating the veterinary market is seriously outdated.

“This is why it is vital that the Government keeps moving forward with reforms that prioritise an independent regulator and a dedicated veterinary ombudsman to fix flawed complaint processes and ensure pet owners and their pets are properly protected.”