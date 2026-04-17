Tesco is upgrading from barcodes to QR codes on an entire range of own-label products in what it claims is a first among UK supermarkets.

The UK’s biggest grocer described the move as “one of the most revolutionary retailing improvements in decades” which would give customers access to a host of information about products via their smartphones.

The change will see QR codes applied to the packaging of 13 lines of Tesco’s own-brand sausages including Tesco Pork Sausages, Tesco Pork Chipolatas, Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat as well as British Cumberland Sausages and British Lincolnshire Sausages.

A shopper using a smartphone to scan a QR code on a packet of Tesco sausages (Tesco/PA)

It is part of a wider industry shift led by GS1, the global body responsible for barcode standards, which has set a target for retailers and manufacturers to be ready to accept QR codes.

QR codes can be used to provide additional product information to customers such as nutritional content and traceability, and shoppers could also be able to use them to access recipes and competitions.

Tesco said adopting the new codes would give it better information about products in stores, helping it to order more accurately and improve efficiency, reducing unnecessary waste.

In the event of product recalls, QR codes will allow retailers to identify specific batches instead of removing all items, avoiding throwing products away unnecessarily and improving availability.

Retailers will also be able to block the sale of affected items at the till and contact customers who may have purchased them.

Tesco says the QR codes will give customers access to a host of information about products via their smartphones (Tesco/PA)

Tesco development and change director Peter Draper said: “For customers, this is a tiny and almost invisible change at the checkout, but for the retail industry it’s a significant step forward.

“Moving to QR codes will help us reduce food waste, improve stock control and unlock new digital benefits for our customers.

“Customers will continue to shop and pay in exactly the same way, but they’ll have the option to access far richer information about the products they buy simply by using their smartphones.

“Over time, this opens up exciting possibilities, such as personalised digital tools to help customers manage the food they buy and reduce waste at home.”

Anne Godfrey, chief executive of GS1 UK, said: “Tesco moving to QR codes powered by GS1 across an entire range marks a significant step forward for UK retail.

“It shows how the next generation of barcodes can support a more connected, transparent future. We hope this progress encourages others to follow Tesco’s lead so that consumers and businesses alike can benefit from richer, more trusted product information.”