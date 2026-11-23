Poundland’s owners are holding further talks with the Business Secretary as the race to stave off insolvency heats up, after a new bidder entered the fray just days before it faces collapsing into administration.

It emerged over the weekend that German investment firm Zachert Private Equity had made a last-minute proposal to buy the stricken retail chain, boosting hopes of a solvent deal.

Zachert is thought to be a credible suitor and joins three previous confirmed bidders, though it is unclear how the private equity firm’s deal would be funded.

The group’s interest comes as Poundland owners Gordon Brothers meet Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds again on Monday to update him on the process, which has become politically sensitive given the future of the firm and about 11,000 workers hangs in the balance weeks before Christmas.

Poundland gave itself more time to thrash out a rescue deal for the business earlier this month, when it filed for a second notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators after the first one expired.

This gave the business a further 10 days to secure a potential rescue deal, which will expire at midnight on Wednesday.

The low-cost chain filed the initial notice of intention to appoint administrators at the end of October.

Gordon Brothers have faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future and MPs have accused them of deliberately cutting off funds and pushing it to the brink of insolvency.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has stepped in to call for executives to work with the Government to find a solution that saves shops and jobs.

About 11,000 jobs and 600 shops in the UK remain at risk.

Time is running out for a deal as the firm also faces funding issues to restock its shelves in the busy festive trading period.

Advisers have been in talks with parties interested in buying the brand or parts of the business, such as swathes of shops.

It has held talks with potential bidders including Tesco over proposals to buy up to 150 stores, and other chains such as Iceland and Lidl.

Investment firm Xyra Holdings emerged recently as a potential buyer for the whole business, and Irish firm Martin Property Group is believed to remain interested.

Gordon Brothers previously rejected a takeover offer from Martin Property Group, but management named the firm as the preferred bidder last month.

Irish investment firm Innovest is also among possible buyers, although there are believed to have been questions over its funding.

If a rescue deal is not secured, it is expected that administrators would be appointed, and corporate advisory firm AlixPartners has been lined up.