Motor finance customers who may be owed compensation are being reminded by the City regulator that they do not need to use a claims management firm to make a complaint.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a £2 million advertising campaign to help people concerned about their car finance feel confident about formally complaining.

The campaign is running across TV, radio, print, billboards and social media, directing people to a free template complaint letter on the FCA’s website.

A survey commissioned by the FCA found that 27% of car finance customers lack confidence to make a complaint without using a claims management company (CMC) or law firm, despite free tools from the regulator being available.

The survey also indicated that many car finance customers are already acting, with 59% having made or considering a claim, but a significant group (23%) said they are unsure of their options.

More than 80% of those surveyed said the free template letter would make them more confident complaining directly to their lender.

Sheree Howard, executive director at the FCA, said: “Many people who may be owed compensation aren’t sure where to start or don’t realise they don’t have to pay someone to make a complaint.

“Our free tools are there to help people feel claim confident – so they can get any money owed back without it costing them a penny.”

The FCA commissioned a survey of 1,000 motor finance customers, which was carried out in June.

They were UK adults aged 18 or over who hold, or have held, a motor finance arrangement in their own name or jointly.

The FCA’s campaign runs from July 27 to September 6 2026.

In March, the FCA launched a redress scheme but it has been partially suspended due to legal challenges. The FCA said it plans to defend it robustly.

The FCA has more information for car finance customers on its website at fca.org.uk/consumers/car-finance-complaints.