The girl's parents, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas, also issued a statement calling for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against d4vd if he is convicted of the criminal charges

A portrait of the late Celeste Rivas Hernandez is shown during a press briefing by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. Picture: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Family members of a 14-year-old girl whom the recording artist known as D4vd is charged with fatally stabbing and dismembering have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the singer and some of his associates.

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The civil case was brought in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, six weeks after a criminal court judge ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence against the indie pop vocalist, born David Anthony Burke, for him to stand trial for murder. The lawsuit, according to the Los Angeles Times, mirrors the criminal accusations that Burke arranged for the victim to be transported in April 2025 to his Hollywood Hills home, where he allegedly stabbed Celeste Rivas Hernandez to death, then cut up her body to dispose of her corpse. Also named as defendants in the civil case were Burke's manager, the talent management company representing him, a live-in security guard and the singer's mother — all of whom the lawsuit claims were complicit because they knew, or should have known, of Burke's inappropriate relationship with Hernandez, the Times and celebrity website TMZ reported. Read more: Families of tragic A66 police officers received 'overwhelming support', police federation says ahead of funeral Read more: Tech companies should be banned from creating digital versions of users, influential MP committee chair says

d4vd looks on from behind his defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski (R) during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026. Picture: Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images

The girl's parents, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas, also issued a statement calling for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Burke, 21, if he is convicted of the criminal charges he faces. Burke, who was arrested in April of this year, is charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of human remains, and child sexual abuse stemming from the slaying of Hernandez. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains jailed without bond. The singer-songwriter began his career as a viral TikTok sensation with songs produced for Fortnite gaming videos in 2022, and his first hit single, Romantic Homicide, paved the way for a major-label, multimillion-dollar deal with Interscope Records.

In this courtroom sketch, David Anthony Burke, who is known as D4vd, is seen in court Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. Picture: Bill Robles via AP