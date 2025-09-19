The remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the abandoned car of singer D4vd. Picture: Getty/GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

The home of singer D4vd has been raided by police following the harrowing discovery of the dismembered remains of a missing teenage girl in his car.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The LAPD said several pieces of evidence - including a computer - were recovered and will be analysed following the search of his rented property in Hollywood Hills on Thursday night, reported NBC News and NBC Los Angeles. The search reportedly involved luminol which is used to search for traces of blood. Authorities were seeking several items, including digital devices that could have security recording that might connect the teen to the location. The decomposed remains were confirmed as that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez who went missing at the age of 13 from Lake Elsinore, California, last April.

In a fundraiser Celeste was described as a "beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend". Picture: Go Fund Me

The decomposed body, which police sources say was not intact, was found in a carpark earlier this month after the abandoned Tesla was impounded. The body parts - reported to be a head and torso - were reportedly found in a plastic bag in the front trunk. A cause of death has not yet been determind and it appears she had been dead for an extended period of time. 'Tragic loss' A fundraiser which was set up following her death described her as a "beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend." It added: "Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. "They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated."

Hernandez was 13 years old when she went missing. Picture: Handout

Police were called to a compound located on North Mansfield Avenue after a passer-by detected a "foul odour coming from a vehicle," police said in a statement. The car has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd - but had not been reported stolen. The singer has cancelled the remaining leg of his US tour as questions mount over his connection to the teen. He was scheduled to perform Friday night in San Francisco and Saturday night in Los Angeles. His concert in Seattle scheduled for Wednesday night was also cancelled earlier this week. D4vd has confirmed he is "fully cooperating" with authorities following the discovery of the body and he has not been charged. Read more: Dismembered body found in singer D4vd's Tesla identified as missing girl last seen a year ago Read more: Take That announce The Circus comeback tour with stadium dates

The remaining US leg of D4vd's tour has been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

TMZ reported that Celeste's mother told them she had a boyfriend called David. She also said the police description - which included a tattoo on her finger with the letters "Shhh..." - matched her daughter's. Photos of Burke show that he also has a tattoo on his right index finger that reads "Shhh."

D4vd and the victim reportedly have matching 'Shhh' tattoos. Picture: Getty

D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, rose to stardom following the release of breakout singles "Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me". The 20-year-old singer was born in Queens, New York but later moved to Houston, Texas. Hernandez was last seen leaving her home in Lake Elsinore, about 69 miles southeast of Los Angeles, at 9 pm on April 5, 2024. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black sweater, a hat, and Hello Kitty sandals, according to a missing persons poster circulated following her disappearance. She was described as having wavy black hair and weighing about 71 pounds.