Officials have revealed the cause of the death for the missing teenage girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez found dead in singer D4vd's Tesla. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Officials have revealed the cause of the death for the missing teenage girl who was found dead in singer D4vd's Tesla.

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The musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Celeste had been the subject of a long-term missing person appeal and was last seen alive in April 2024 when she was aged just 13. Her decomposed and dismembered remains were found in the boot of his abandoned car in a tow yardin the Hollywood Hills area last September in what prosecutors have described as a "brutal and horrific murder". On Wednesday, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner revealed the cause and manner of her death was multiple penetrating injuries caused by an object or objects. Read more: Who is d4vd and why has US singer been arrested?

A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is displayed at a press conference. Picture: Alamy

'Tragic loss of life' Chief Medical Examiner Dr Odey Ukpo said; “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss,” “It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter. "The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to affectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action. "Making the Department’s information publicly available is not just about accountability, it is about social justice and prevention. "By ensuring access to this information, we strengthen our ability to learn, to act, and ultimately to prevent the next tragic loss of life. "I want to extend my gratitude to our partner agencies for taking the necessary step of filing an order with the court to make this disclosure possible.”

Relatives of Celeste Rivas Hernandez arrive in court. Picture: Alamy

Burke was arrested last week and held without bail, seven months after her remains were discovered. He was charged on Monday as LA police held a press conference in Los Angeles today where the charges against the 21-year-old were laid out. These include numerous lewd sexual acts with an individual younger than 14 years old, DA Nathan Hochman told the press conference. The DA's office could eventually seek the death penalty in the case, Hochman also said.

D4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Picture: Getty

In a statement to US media last week following his arrest, Burke's lawyers said: "Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death". "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. "David has only been detained under suspicion. "We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

A makeshift Memorial for Celeste Rivas Hernandez outside her home in Lake Elsinore. Picture: Alamy

'Beautiful, strong girl' The family of Celeste released their first public statement on Tuesday after the singer was charged. "We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support. "Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. "Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together" "We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. "We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste."

Celeste's family said they miss her deeply. Picture: Steinfeld Law Firm/Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Who was Celeste Rivas Hernandez? The daughter of immigrant parents from El Salvador, Celeste Abigail Rivas Hernandez grew up in Lake Elsinore, California, about 75 miles from where her body was discovered. She was 13 years old when she went missing and was last seen leaving her home in Lake Elsinore in April 2024. Neighbours recognised the teen as someone who would visit the corner store almost daily to buy candy and soda, according to the Los Angeles Times. Earlier, TMZ reported her mother told authorities she had a boyfriend called David.She also said the police description - which included a tattoo on her finger with the letters "Shhh..." - matched her daughter's. Photos of Burke show that he also has a tattoo on his right index finger that reads "shhh." Her decomposed remains were found in a cadaver bag in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla. The vehicle was registered to D4vd's address in Texas, where he is from - but was not reported as stolen. A fundraiser set up by her family to cover funeral expenses described her as a "beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend".

D4VD performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Picture: Alamy