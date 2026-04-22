Officials release cause of death for missing girl found dead in singer D4vd's car
Officials have revealed the cause of the death for the missing teenage girl who was found dead in singer D4vd's Tesla.
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The musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Celeste had been the subject of a long-term missing person appeal and was last seen alive in April 2024 when she was aged just 13.
Her decomposed and dismembered remains were found in the boot of his abandoned car in a tow yardin the Hollywood Hills area last September in what prosecutors have described as a "brutal and horrific murder".
On Wednesday, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner revealed the cause and manner of her death was multiple penetrating injuries caused by an object or objects.
'Tragic loss of life'
Chief Medical Examiner Dr Odey Ukpo said; “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss,”
“It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.
"The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to affectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action.
"Making the Department’s information publicly available is not just about accountability, it is about social justice and prevention.
"By ensuring access to this information, we strengthen our ability to learn, to act, and ultimately to prevent the next tragic loss of life.
"I want to extend my gratitude to our partner agencies for taking the necessary step of filing an order with the court to make this disclosure possible.”
Burke was arrested last week and held without bail, seven months after her remains were discovered. He was charged on Monday as LA police held a press conference in Los Angeles today where the charges against the 21-year-old were laid out.
These include numerous lewd sexual acts with an individual younger than 14 years old, DA Nathan Hochman told the press conference.
The DA's office could eventually seek the death penalty in the case, Hochman also said.
In a statement to US media last week following his arrest, Burke's lawyers said: "Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death".
"There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.
"David has only been detained under suspicion.
"We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."
'Beautiful, strong girl'
The family of Celeste released their first public statement on Tuesday after the singer was charged.
"We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support.
"Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance.
"Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together"
"We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us.
"We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste."