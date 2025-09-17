By Flaminia Luck

The dismembered body found in the boot of a Tesla registered to rapper D4vd has been identified as that of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a year.

The body in the boot has been identified as that of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Picture: Getty/Handout

The remains have been revealed as that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez - who was identified through forensics, according to NBC. The decomposed body, which police sources say was not intact, was found in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles earlier this month after the vehicle was impounded. The body parts were reportedly found in a plastic bag in the front trunk.

Celeste was last seen in May 2024. Picture: Handout

D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, rose to stardom following the release of breakout single "Romantic Homicide". The 20-year-old US singer was born in Queens, New York but later moved to Houston, Texas. He is currently in the midst of his "Withered" world tour, with five upcoming UK dates scheduled for October. TMZ reported his Seattle concert scheduled for Wednesday night was cancelled. Los Angeles police were called to a compound located on North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, after a passer-by detected a "foul odour coming from a vehicle," police said in a statement. D4vd has confirmed he is "fully cooperating" with authorities following the discovery of the body and has not been charged. The car has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd - but had not been reported stolen.

D4vd is currently on tour. Picture: Getty

A cause of death has not yet been determind and it appears she had been dead for an extended period of time. Hernandez, who was 13 years old when she went missing, was last seen leaving her home in Lake Elsinore, about 69 miles southeast of Los Angeles, at 9 pm on April 5, 2024, She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black sweater, a hat, and Hello Kitty sandals. Read more: Cardi B announces she is pregnant with fourth child and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs Read more: ‘It was no fling’: Thomas Skinner's mistress breaks silence over their affair The medical examiner’s office said the girl was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings when she died. NBC reported the Riverside Sheriff’s Office confirmed with "the Los Angeles Police Department that Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore." "The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation," the statement added.

