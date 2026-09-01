His debut studio album was released in April 2025, the same week that prosecutors say his underage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, went missing

d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026. Picture: Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The musician D4vd, facing trial on charges that he stabbed and dismembered a 14-year-old girl who threatened to expose their secret relationship, replaced his defence team on Monday with the Los Angeles public defender's office.

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D4vd, 21, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. The appearance came a month after Judge Charlaine Olmedo found probable cause to order him to stand trial following a days-long proceeding in which prosecutors offered graphic testimony and gruesome crime-scene photos as evidence. His lead lawyer, Blair Berk, who has defended numerous celebrities in other cases, told the judge that Burke requested new representation, but she did not say why, the Los Angeles Times reported. Read more: BBC sparks fury after broadcasting rapper's 'f*** Nigel Farage' comments during Reading festival set Read more: Former Crips boss Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of Tupac Shakur murder 30 years on from rapper's shooting

A portrait of the late Celeste Rivas Hernandez is shown during a press briefing by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. Picture: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

It was not immediately clear how Burke qualified financially for public defender assistance, given his lucrative music career. In a statement, Burke's former legal team said the court granted their request to withdraw as counsel "after it was determined David qualified for appointed counsel." Burke's next court date is in October, according to KABC in Los Angeles. Burke began his career as a viral TikTok sensation whose first hit single, "Romantic Homicide," led to a multimillion-dollar deal with Interscope Records. His debut studio album was released in April 2025, the same week that prosecutors say his underage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, went missing. Her decomposing remains were found five months later, crammed into the front trunk of a Tesla sedan that authorities say was registered to Burke.

In this courtroom sketch, David Anthony Burke, who is known as D4vd, is seen in court Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Picture: Bill Robles via AP