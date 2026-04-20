Singer D4vd charged with murder over death of 14-year-old girl found decomposed in his Tesla
The US singer D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a missing teenage girl whose remains were found in his Tesla last year.
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The musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Her remains were found in the boot of his abandoned car last September in what prosecutors have described as a "brutal and horrific murder".
Celeste had been the subject of a long-term missing person appeal and was last seen alive in April 2024 when she was aged just 13.
Burke was arrested last week and held without bail, seven months after her remains were discovered.
Police held a press conference in Los Angeles today where the charges against the 21-year-old were laid out.
The 'Romantic Homicide' singer could face the death penalty, it has been reported.
Charges also include numerous lewd sexual acts with an individual younger than 14 years old, DA Nathan Hochman also told the press conference.
In a statement to US media last week, Burke's lawyers said: "Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death".