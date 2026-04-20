The US singer D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a missing teenage girl whose remains were found in his Tesla last year.

The musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Her remains were found in the boot of his abandoned car last September in what prosecutors have described as a "brutal and horrific murder".

Celeste had been the subject of a long-term missing person appeal and was last seen alive in April 2024 when she was aged just 13.

Burke was arrested last week and held without bail, seven months after her remains were discovered.

Police held a press conference in Los Angeles today where the charges against the 21-year-old were laid out.