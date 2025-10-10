D4vd reportedly transferred two of his homes to his mother’s name as US police investigated the death of a teenager, whose body was found in his car.

The 20-year-old singer, who is best known for his 2022 breakout his Romantic Homicide, is being probed in connection to the discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body.

Police found the decomposing remains of the girl, who went missing aged 13 in California last April, last month in a Tesla, which belonged to d4vd - whose real name is David Burke.

Officers then raided the home of the singer for evidence and d4vd has now cancelled all the tour dates he had left in support of his debut album Withered, including a date at London’s Roundhouse.

According to the Rolling Out website, d4vd transferred ownership of two Texas homes to his mother, around the time that police were investigating the case.

TMZ reported that the deeds of the homes in Houston were transferred to his mother’s name on September 18 and 22.

The discovery of Ms Rivas Hernandez’s body was made on September 17.

D4vd has not been arrested, charged, or named as a suspect in the case but the discovery of the body in his car has put him central to media coverage of the event.

He has not commented on the TMZ story of the deeds being transferred.

Police were tipped off to the body of Ms Rivas Hernandez when passers-by noticed a “foul smell” coming from the Tesla.

The electric car has a Texas license plate and is registered to d4vd.

The parts of the body found were said to be a head and a torso, although a cause of death has not been determined and Ms Rivas Hernandez is said to have been deceased for some time.

The investigation continues.