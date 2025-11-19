Singer D4vd has reportedly been identified as a suspect in the death of a 15-year-old girl, two months after her dismembered remains were discovered in a Tesla registered to him.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined and it appears the teenager had been dead for an extended period of time.

The teen likely died in the spring and Burke had likely helped in dismembering and disposing of the body, law enforcement sources told NBC4.

Investigators are reportedly now examining the 20-year-old singer - born David Anthony Burke - as a potential suspect.

Celeste Rivas' decomposed remains were found on 8 September in the front trunk of a Tesla impounded at a Los Angeles tow yard after a passer-by reported a strong odour coming from the vehicle.

Rivas went missing at age 13 from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024.

She was last seen on 5 April, wearing grey trousers, a black sweater, a hat, and Hello Kitty sandals.

She was described as having wavy black hair and weighing roughly 71 pounds.

At the time the body was discovered, Burke was on his Withered World Tour.

He continued to perform several shows, including one in Minneapolis the day after the remains were found, but the tour was eventually cancelled once the body was identified.

In the days that followed, fashion brands Crocs and Hollister withdrew a campaign featuring Burke.

TMZ reported that Celeste's mother told them she had a boyfriend called David.

She also said the police description - which included a tattoo on her finger with the letters "Shhh..." - matched her daughter's.

Photos of Burke show that he also has a tattoo on his right index finger that reads "Shhh".

The singer, born in New York, rose to prominence with the viral singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me".

Burke has not publicly commented on the investigation.

The singer has not been cooperative with the investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LBC contacted the LAPD but did not receive an immediate response.