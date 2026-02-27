US singer D4vd is the target of a grand jury investigation into the murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose remains were found in his car in September.

The material from the case was released to the public after Dawud Burke, D4vd's father, fought against the summons in a Texas court.

Court filings show the artist's family was summoned by a California court to testify before the grand jury.

It confirmed that D4vd has been identified as a "target" in the Los Angeles investigation and that he may be subject to proceedings for one count of murder.

Investigators are looking into the gruesome killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed head and torso was found in the front boot of a Tesla car registered to D4vd's address in Texas on September 8, 2025.

These court documents provided a wave of new information about the case, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

D4vd has not been charged or officially named as a suspect in the case and an indictment has not been announced.

The singer has not commented on the case but is "cooperating with police", his representatives say.

The documents show that police found Ms Hernadez's remains while D4vd was on tour.

Her severed arms and legs were discovered in a separate black bag in the impounded car, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard, the documents said.

The teenager, from Lake Elsinore in California, had been missing and was last seen in April 2024.

Police said they discovered her remains inside the boot after responding to reports of a foul odour at the scene.

Investigators said the decomposition of her body indicated that she had already been "deceased for several weeks".

After discovering the remains, a police spokesperson said that the case was being investigated by its robbery-homicide division.

Prosecutors believed the testimony of D4vd's family was "material and necessary" to the investigation, court filings show.