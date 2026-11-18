Weapons manufacturer BAE Systems has announced it plans to cut up to 1,070 jobs in its head office and air sector in the UK.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned “we won’t have a manufacturing industry left” without Government intervention, after the announcement.

BAE Systems makes weapons ranging across missiles and artillery systems, tanks, planes and warships.

The company employs around 50,000 people across the UK, including around 18,500 in its air sector and around 1,000 in head office, it said.

BAE added it intends to exclude those working in shopfloor manufacturing, aircraft maintenance at RAF bases and its early careers trainees.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “We’ve made significant investments across our business to enhance performance, accelerate innovation and boost capacity, so that in a rapidly changing defence and security environment we can meet our customers’ demands for greater speed and efficiency in getting critical capabilities into the hands of those who need them.

“This announcement is the next stage of our ongoing focus on enhancing our agility and competitiveness, so we can help to maximise the value of every pound our customers spend on defence.

“We recognise that this news may be unsettling for our people and we’re focused on achieving potential workforce reductions through a voluntary process.

“We’re committed to working closely with our trade unions and employee representatives and to keeping our employees informed and supported throughout.”

Sharon Graham said critical decisions were needed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Graham said: “We won’t have a manufacturing industry left if the Government doesn’t start making critical decisions.

“For months Unite has been warning that delays in defence spending are driving companies in the sector to make negative decisions impacting British jobs.

“On the day after the Government backed a major boost in apprentices, we now have our biggest defence company announcing nearly a thousand redundancies.

“This shows a lack of joined-up thinking in Government.

“In order to stop the erosion of defence jobs and get the growth we need, the Government needs to announce contracts for British-built Typhoons and Collaborative Combat Aircraft immediately.

“Unite has also warned that these problems are not limited solely to BAE.

“For instance, the Government must now award the Skynet 6 contract to Airbus, protecting thousands of highly skilled jobs in Portsmouth and Stevenage.”