High street baker Greggs is opening a luxury hotel room, including a “ring for a sausage roll” concierge service.

The permanent suite will open within the five-star Hotel Gotham in Newcastle from Thursday, decorated in Greggs’ brand colours of midnight blue and gold.

Guests will be able to use a dedicated rotary phone to request freshly baked Greggs favourites delivered directly to the room on a silver platter.

Guests will be able to use a dedicated rotary phone to request freshly baked Greggs favourites delivered directly to the room on a silver platter (Sean Elliot/PA)

Those staying in the first 96 days will receive limited-edition merchandise to take home, including bespoke dressing gowns, slippers and eye masks, in “homage to the 96 layers of Greggs’ iconic puff pastry”.

The ‘Greggs Suite’ will sleep two guests and will be available to book year-round.

A portion of proceeds from each stay will be donated annually to the Greggs Foundation to support local community initiatives and schools via the Feeding Brighter Futures programme.

The ‘Greggs Suite’ at Hotel Gotham. (Sean Elliot/PA)

Greggs said the collaboration offered an “unexpected twist on top-tier hospitality, blending the high-end elegance of Hotel Gotham with the unmistakable high-street character of Greggs”.

Zoe Harris, customer director at Greggs, said: “We love finding unexpected ways to bring joy to our customers and partnering with Hotel Gotham has allowed us to create something that’s both luxurious and delightfully Greggs.

“The suite offers a truly unique experience that could only happen in our hometown of Newcastle. We can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors and hear what they think.”

Hotel Gotham’s general manager Chris Thompson said: “Hotel Gotham Newcastle was created to celebrate the bold spirit of this incredible city, so a collaboration with one of Newcastle’s most recognisable brands feels like a natural fit.

“The Greggs Suite brings together our signature Art Deco glamour with Greggs’ unmistakable sense of fun, creating a stay that feels uniquely Newcastle.

“We’re delighted to welcome it as part of the next chapter of Hotel Gotham Newcastle.”

Reservations can be made on the Gotham website from Monday.

Greggs is also offering the chance for two people to win an overnight stay at the hotel in a giveaway taking place via its app every three months for the next two years.