Around one million people are estimated to have missed the self-assessment deadline and now face a £100 penalty plus further potential charges.

According to the figures, released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), 11,489,825 returns were received by the deadline on January 31.

This includes returns that were expected, voluntary returns and late registrations.

The revenue body estimated that around one million customers missed the deadline.

It said that figures are indicative and there may be further adjustments once all figures have been ratified.

Charlene Young, a senior pensions and savings expert at AJ Bell, said: “An estimated one million people failing to file could net HMRC £100 million in automatic fees alone.

“There is an automatic £100 fine for late filing.”

HMRC said that, among those who filed their 2024-25 return to beat the deadline, 475,722 taxpayers waited until the final day on Saturday to file their return.

This included 27,456 people who submitted returns between 11pm and 11.59pm, in the final minutes before the deadline at the end of the day.

11.48m people beat the Self Assessment deadline – if, you were one of them, thank you! Anyone who missed the deadline should file their return and pay as soon as possible to avoid any further penalties.

The busiest hour on the day for submitting a return was 5pm to 5.59pm, when 32,982 people filed.

HMRC advisers handled 5,409 webchats and 10,483 calls to its helplines on the day.

Anyone who needs to file a return and missed the deadline should meet their tax obligations as soon as possible, as late filing and late payment penalties are charged, HMRC said.

People may be able to avoid a penalty if they have a reasonable excuse for filing late.

Time to pay arrangements are available for those who cannot pay their tax bill in full, if they meet the relevant criteria.

Ms Young said: “If you don’t have an excuse to appeal a fine but still owe money, you might still be able to set up a payment plan to get back on track.

“It’s essential you don’t put your head in the sand.”

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “Thank you to the millions of people and agents who filed their self-assessment tax return and paid any tax owed by January 31.

“Anyone who missed the deadline should file their return as soon as possible, as penalties and late payment interest may be charged.”

People will be able to file their self-assessment tax return for the 2025-26 tax year from April 6 2026.

In 2025, 11,517,810 returns were received by January 31 of that year, including expected returns, voluntary returns and late registrations.