Tobacco firm Imperial Brands is to cut up to 2,500 more jobs globally over the next four years as part of a major cost saving programme.

The JPS, Golden Virginia and Rizla owner said it comes on top of a shake-up which saw it slash around 2,100 roles in the year to September.

The company said the transformation is part of a plan to secure at least £320 million in savings by 2030.

Imperial, which employed around 25,800 workers at the end of last year, said it expects to reduce its workforce by between 2,100 and 2,500 by the end of 2030.

It follows reports from Bloomberg earlier this year that the tobacco company was looking to axe thousands of roles across the US and Europe.

The company, which is based in Bristol and also has sites in London and Liverpool, did not disclose where the jobs will be impacted.

The group reported a 1.5% decline in revenues to £31.7 billion for the year to September, compared with a year earlier.

Imperial is among tobacco firms to have been weighed down by a continued decline in cigarette volumes, but it reported further growth in demand for its “next generation products”, including vapes and oral tobacco.

Reported tobacco revenues fell by 5%, with net growth of 1.7%, as higher pricing was used to offset weaker sales volumes.

Imperial reported growth from its next generation products, including vaping brand Blu (Imperial Brands/PA)

Next generation product net revenues jumped by 11.4%, with strong growth in its oral business in the US, where it runs nicotine pouch brand Zone.

It also highlighted growing market share for its Blu vaping brands in regions including the UK.

Imperial reported that group operating profits slipped by 10.4% to £3.13 billion for the year.

Lukas Paravicini, chief executive officer of the firm, said: “While continuing to invest in and build future consumer capabilities, underpinned by new technologies, we are confident of achieving at least £320 million of annual savings by 2030.

“We have delivered annualised savings of £90 million, with actions taken since the programme began supporting future annualised savings of £180 million – more than half of our target.”