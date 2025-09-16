Scotland’s First Minister has said the UK Government’s “distraction” over the exit of Lord Mandelson could have an impact on the push for a whisky deal in the US.

John Swinney warned there is a “real risk” that the UK Government could fail to deliver an improved deal with the US on tariffs for Scotch whisky.

He claimed Labour ministers in London are “distracted” amid the fallout from the departure of Lord Mandelson over his links to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, when asked if he thought there were any political issues surrounding the sacking of the peer and the impact on his trade negotiations with US president Donald Trump last week, Mr Swinney said: “I think that’s a very real risk.

“The UK Government is completely distracted. It’s been distracted for weeks and it’s been distracted by its own internal failings, mistakes and errors.

Mr Trump is set for a State visit (AP)

“The people of Scotland who voted for this Labour Government last summer voted for them to deliver better outcomes for the people of Scotland, and what they’re delivering just now is chaos, and they are distracted from the purpose of improving the lives of the people in our country.”

Mr Swinney visited Mr Trump last week in Washington to undertake a series of trade and political meetings that involved both main US political parties.

He met the US leader to discuss whisky tariffs, in particular, the possibility of no tariffs on Scotch whisky.

The First Minister also responded to comments made by the Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander, who said Mr Swinney’s visit to Washington to meet Mr Trump amounted to “political point-scoring”.

Douglas Alexander said Mr Swinney’s visit to the US for talks with Mr Trump amounted to ‘political point-scoring’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Swinney said: “It was hard work on behalf of Scottish whisky that was welcomed by the Scottish Whisky Association, and it’s beyond me why it can’t be welcomed by the Secretary of State to Scotland.”

The First Minister confirmed he did not have any insight as to when any announcement on whisky tariffs could be made.

Mr Trump is set to visit the UK from Tuesday until Thursday September 18, where further trade talks are set to take place.

The UK Government has been asked for comment.