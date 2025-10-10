Chinese company Ming Yang has announced plans to build the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.

The firm said the project will involve investment of up to £1.5 billion, creating as many as 1,500 jobs.

A number of sites in Scotland have been shortlisted for the factory, with Ardersier in the Highlands identified as the preferred option.

Under the first of three phases, Ming Yang said it will invest up to £750 million in an advanced manufacturing facility – with the first production taking place by late 2028.

Latter phases will see the facility expand and create an “offshore wind industry ecosystem” around the hub.

The announcement follows discussions with the Scottish and UK governments over the past two years.

Ardersier is one of the “green freeport” initiatives which offer tax and customs incentives to encourage investment.

Last month Ming Yang and Octopus Energy announced they would be in partnership to develop new wind projects.

Ming Yang said it supports the UK’s green energy mission (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.”We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”

UK chief executive Aman Wang said: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”

In November last year, Conservative MP Nick Timothy asked energy minister Michael Shanks about Ming Yang’s plans to invest in Scotland, saying the Government should rule out investment from “hostile states”.

He said Ming Yang “benefits from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security”.

Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.”

The UK and Scottish governments have been approached for comment.