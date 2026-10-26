Trading platform Plus500 has hiked its full-year sales and earnings outlook as it revealed new customer numbers surged by more than a quarter over its third quarter.

The FTSE 250 group said it attracted another 28,747 customers over the three months to September 30, up 27% year on year.

Revenues jumped 11% to 203.2 million US dollars (£152.2 million) over the quarter while underlying earnings lifted 7% to 88.4 million dollars (£66.2 million).

It said full-year results were now set to beat market expectations, given the “strong financial performance and meaningful strategic progress in the first nine months of 2026”.

Most analysts had pencilled in 2026 revenues to reach 837.6 million dollars (£627.2 million) and earnings to hit 358 million dollars (£268.1 million).

David Zruia, chief executive of Plus500, said: “Plus500 has delivered significant strategic and operational progress in the third quarter and throughout 2026, underpinning strong financial results.

“We expanded our global reach and product suite, which continued to attract increasing numbers of higher-value customers.”

Plus500 said it had continued its new products push, as well as ongoing strategic acquisitions, with the recently-announced deals to buy two broker-dealers in the US and Brazil.

The group launched into the prediction markets sector in February, followed by sporting events in June, just as the World Cup football tournament across the US, Mexico and Canada got into full swing.

Prediction markets allow traders to buy and sell shares tied to the outcome of real-world events, with sport the most heavily traded category.

Plus500 said it drove further product innovation during the third quarter, with the launch of 24/5 trading on stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and since the end of September, it boosted its capabilities to allow 24/7 trading on gold, silver, oil and natural gas.

“Together, these launches broaden product choice, cater to evolving customer preferences and demonstrate Plus500’s ability to deliver product innovation at scale,” the group said.

It said it had more product launches planned to drive growth.