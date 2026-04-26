The British reluctance to talk about death could be costing bereaved loved ones almost £157.1 million collectively every year, a survey suggests.

Some 59% of people who have arranged a funeral spent beyond their means, with an average overspend of £513, a poll for palliative care and bereavement charity Sue Ryder found.

Almost a third (30%) of those who overspent felt pressure to do so, even if it stretched them beyond what they could afford, while 26% worried about being judged if they chose a more modest option.

Among those who had experienced the death of a loved one in the past five years, nearly a quarter (24%) had never discussed end-of-life wishes.

Among respondents who had arranged a funeral, 54% said they were uncertain about key decisions because no conversations had taken place beforehand.

Almost three in 10 who arranged a funeral (29%) felt anxiety at the lack of clarity, while 22% experienced guilt, worrying they had made the wrong choices.

A further 23% revealed they were left confused about what their loved one would have wanted, and more than half (56%) admitted this had resulted in family disagreements lasting an average of 13 months.

Among those who had disagreements within their family, more than two thirds (67%) said the rift was only resolved when another family member became ill.

Nearly half (48%) feel uneasy talking about dying and death, while 47% said they would not know how to start the conversation.

Sue Ryder chief executive James Sanderson said: “The nation’s silence about the end of life, and death, can carry a real cost, not just emotionally, but financially too.

“Our research shows 24% of people who have been bereaved in the past five years have never discussed their end-of-life wishes, and as a result, grieving families are left to make emotionally charged and often expensive decisions.

“Talking about what you want at the end of your life is one of the kindest, most practical gifts you can give the people you love.”

More than half of those who had experienced the death of a loved one within the past five years (53%) said they did not know their loved one was nearing the end of life.

While 59% of those who have been bereaved regretted not having a proper opportunity to say goodbye, around half said unresolved issues and unfinished conversations continued to weigh on them.

Sue Ryder has released a guide called Your Death Deserves Better to help people start the conversation about end-of-life wishes.