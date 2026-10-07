The Atlantic puffin, barn owl, buff-tailed bumblebee and European hedgehog will feature on the next series of banknotes, the Bank of England has announced.

The first denomination from the new series will be launched over the next few years, the Bank said.

It added that the process of designing, testing and printing banknotes to make sure they are high-quality, resilient and accessible takes years.

As the designs are only in very early stages, they will be unveiled closer to their launch.

The decision on which animals to include was made after nearly 500,000 people responded to a public consultation.

They chose from a shortlist of 18 options across three categories – mammals, birds, and amphibians, insects and fish – developed in collaboration with a panel of UK wildlife experts.

The Bank used the feedback from the consultation to decide on the four animals. There will be one for each denomination of banknote.

The barn owl, buff-tailed bumblebee and European hedgehog were the most popular animals in their respective categories.

The Bank said that the Atlantic puffin was selected because it was the most popular marine animal.

The Atlantic puffin was selected (Alamy/PA)

It said the inclusion of a marine animal will add variety to the series, making the denominations easier to distinguish and giving an opportunity to celebrate the British coastline.

The red fox, which was in the mammals category, received more nominations than the Atlantic puffin, with 244,651.

In the birds category, the common kingfisher also received more nominations than the Atlantic puffin, at 211,277 compared with 183,137 for the Atlantic puffin.

The Bank has said previously it would not necessarily choose the four animals that receive the highest number of responses.

It said that is important the animals represent different environments from across the UK.

The Bank said the decision on which selected animal will feature on which denomination will be made in due course and announced closer to launch.

The animals selected will feature as the central imagery but the Bank said other elements from nature will also be included.

Other shortlisted animals may also potentially be included to complete the designs, it added.

Sir Winston Churchill and Jane Austen feature on the reverse of current polymer bank notes (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Historical figures who have helped shape thought, innovation, leadership and values have been showcased on Bank of England banknotes since 1970.

The first of the current series has been in circulation since 2016, when £5 banknotes featuring Sir Winston Churchill were issued.

The current series of banknotes in circulation also features Jane Austen on the £10 banknote, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50.

The rise in payment technologies such as contactless and mobile wallets has given people an increasing array of alternatives to banknotes and coins.

On June 3, the Bank launched a consultation asking the public which animals they would prefer to see used as the central images on the next series of banknotes.

The consultation ran for a month and received 478,531 responses.

The Bank said it is the most responses that it has ever received to a banknote imagery consultation.

Those responding placed 2,549,003 selections across the shortlist of 18 animals.

The next series of banknotes will also continue to include a portrait of the monarch.

Victoria Cleland, Bank of England chief cashier, said: “I am delighted that nearly half a million people responded to our wildlife imagery consultation, showing that cash still matters.

“I would like to thank everyone who engaged, including those who I met at our events.

“With their support, we have chosen four distinct and inspiring animals that not only showcase the great variety of wildlife we have in the UK but will also enhance the security of our banknotes.”

Almost half a million responses were received on the Bank of England’s survey (Bank of England/PA)

Rhys Phillips, the Bank’s incoming chief cashier who will be responsible for delivering the new series of notes, said: “It’s fantastic to see how engaged the public have been in this choice.

“With these animals as the focus for the design, we can deliver a new series of banknotes that are secure and represent the UK at its best.

“We’ll now work to design, test and produce the banknotes, combining the imagery we’ve announced today with cutting-edge security features and materials science.”

The shortlisted animals for the 2026 wildlife imagery consultation are below, with the number of nominations they received in brackets:

– Mammals

European hedgehog (259,665)

Red fox (244,651)

Brown hare (130,614)

Grey seal (92,043)

Pine marten (82,773)

Bottlenose dolphin (48,847)

– Birds

Barn owl (270,596)

Common kingfisher (211,277)

Atlantic puffin (183,137)

Great-spotted woodpecker (86,839)

White-tailed eagle (46,109)

Eurasian curlew (44,521)

– Amphibians, insects and fish

Buff-tailed bumblebee (360,399)

Emperor dragonfly (143,894)

Common frog (120,382)

Marsh fritillary butterfly (108,467)

Basking shark (69,699)

Atlantic salmon (45,090)