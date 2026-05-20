An average of four dogs were stolen every day across the UK last year, latest police figures suggest.

The figure brings the total number of reported dog thefts to around 25,000 over the past 11 years, with breeds such as French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers and dachshunds most at risk, analysis of police data by Direct Line found.

However, improved awareness and the introduction of the Pet Abduction Act in May 2024, which made pet theft a specific criminal offence in England and Northern Ireland, might have contributed to the 11% decline in thefts compared with the previous year, the insurer said.

French bulldogs remain the most stolen breed, but thefts of Staffordshire bull terriers, German shepherds and dachshunds rose.

(Source: Direct Line)

Despite ranking eighth overall, cocker spaniels recorded the fastest growth in reported thefts compared with the previous year.

An estimated 344 stolen dogs were reunited with their owners – a recovery rate of 21%, in line with previous years.

Half of UK dog owners (50%) worry about their pet being stolen, with 33% saying they only ever walked their dog on a lead and 26% supervising their dog while it is in the garden, a survey for Direct Line suggests.

Some 18% have installed motion-activated or security cameras to ward off thieves, while 17% use a tracking device to monitor their dog’s location.

Anne Maynard, whose female adult jack russell named Mouse went missing from Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire in December 2023, said her disappearance remained “devastating” for the family.

Mrs Maynard, who is offering a £6,000 “no questions asked” reward for the safe return of Mouse, said: “Every day has been a struggle, I still cry every day, we’ve searched so much I no longer know where to look. I’ve tried everything within my means to find her but there’s been nothing.

Anne Maynard with her female jack russell Mouse (Anne Maynard/PA)

“We check every jack russell we see. We’re sent pictures which could be Mouse, they look so similar and we have to really scrutinise the photo but no sign of her yet.

“We will not give up. We have so much hope that we’ll find out what happened that dreadful day.

“Thieves have no idea what happens when they do what they do. It’s devastating, heartbreaking and life changing. We just want our girl back home where she belongs. Someone has an opportunity to turn our lives back round again. Please give her up.”

Adam Burgin, head of trading and customer at Direct Line, said: “Any reduction in dog theft is welcome, but it’s important not to confuse lower numbers with lower risk. More than four dogs a day were still stolen in 2025 and, with over 25,000 dogs taken in the last 11 years, it’s clear this issue hasn’t gone away.

“Certain breeds, particularly French bulldogs and staffies, continue to be targeted, and we see the emotional and financial impact this can have on owners. Dog theft often results in lengthy recovery periods and, in many cases, permanent loss, especially when animals are stolen opportunistically or sold on quickly.

“While it’s encouraging to see more dogs reunited with their families, the reality is that most stolen dogs still don’t come home. Thieves can strike at any time, so taking preventative steps – such as keeping pets identifiable, ensuring microchips are up to date, and remaining vigilant – can make a real difference.”

Annalisa de Carteret, pet loss support manager at animal welfare charity Blue Cross, said: “The uncertainty of not knowing where your pet is, or if they are safe, can be just as painful as bereavement, but without the closure that comes with it.

“This can make the trauma even harder to process, especially for children who may be left distressed and confused by the sudden loss of a cherished member of the family.

“Reaching out to someone who understands the emotional impact of losing a pet can make a real difference. At Blue Cross, we provide a vital lifeline for devastated owners whose much-loved companions have been stolen, offering practical support and a listening ear during an incredibly difficult time.”