ITV has confirmed it remains in “active” talks with Sky over a potential £1.6 billion sale of its broadcasting business to the Comcast-owned rival.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here broadcaster is said to be close to finalising a deal to sell its media and entertainment (M&E) division to Sky in a move that would create a broadcaster and streamer to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ in the UK.

ITV said on Thursday: “Following our announcement in November 2025, we remain in active discussions with Sky regarding a possible sale of the M&E business.

“We will update the market in due course.”

Dame Carolyn McCall is ITV chief executive (House of Commons/PA)

The pair are reportedly looking to structure the deal to include a payout of up to around £200 million that will be based on future performance.

It comes as ITV reported a 2% fall in total advertising revenues year-on-year in the three months to March 31.

Its media and entertainment division saw revenues fall 2% to £477 million despite 12% growth in digital revenues, but its ITV Studios production arm notched up 4% growth to £400 million.

The group said it expects total advertising revenues for ITV to rise by around 10% in the second quarter, leading to growth of about 4% in the first half as a whole, while it is hoping for July’s performance to be boosted by the World Cup football tournament.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “Our strategic priorities of expanding ITV Studios and supercharging our digital Media & Entertainment business continue to deliver clear and positive results.”

She added: “We expect total advertising revenues to be up around 10% in the second quarter and a strong July, driven by significant demand from advertisers around the men’s football World Cup.

“While we are monitoring the ongoing difficult geopolitical environment, we are focused on what we can control and remain on track to deliver our full-year guidance of good revenue growth in ITV Studios and strong profitable digital revenue growth in M&E.”