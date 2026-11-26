Approving the Rosebank oil field would “permanently damage” the UK’s climate credentials and threaten Labour’s chances of re-election, backbench MPs have warned Andy Burnham.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, dozens of backbenchers urged Mr Burnham to refuse permission to develop the oil project 80 miles north west of Shetland.

Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes, who helped organise the letter, told the Guardian it had been signed by 92 MPs, enough to make it difficult to carry on Labour votes alone.

Catherine Fookes (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

In their letter, the group said they were “increasingly concerned that the approval of the Rosebank oil field would permanently damage our climate credentials as a party and as a country”.

They added: “Polling is clear – in order to stand a chance of winning parliamentary majorities, maintaining our ‘progressive electoral base’ is imperative… approving Rosebank risks becoming an irreversible ‘point of no return’ for the party’s climate credibility, and risks alienating members of the electorate who have put their trust in our message of hope and positivity.”

Following the collapse of the Cop31 climate talks in Turkey last week, the backbenchers said the UK “must be wary about what signals we are sending our counterparts about our commitment to transition away from fossil fuels”.

And they cast doubt on the argument that Rosebank would be a significant boost for the Treasury, describing it as “not a serious revenue raising measure” and claiming it would provide “less than 0.1% of our annual UK tax revenue”.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh (PA)

The Government is yet to say when Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh will decide whether to approve Rosebank, although one of the companies with a stake in the project has said it expects a decision by the end of the year.

The decision threatens to become a major political problem for Mr Burnham, who has already come under pressure from environmental charities to reject the project.

But the Conservatives have called for the Government to “get Britain drilling” and approve the project, claiming it would secure jobs, tax revenue and energy security.

Last month, the Government approved production at the Jackdaw gas field, also in the North Sea, despite opposition from environmental campaigners.

Writing in the Guardian, Ms Fookes said she and her fellow backbenchers had felt “uneasy” about Jackdaw but “understood the reasons for that decision” as it was a “relatively small, short-lived” project.

But, she added, Rosebank was “a different proposition” that would “do nothing to reduce energy bills for our constituents”, with the oil produced being sold “to the highest bidder”.

(PA Graphics)

She said: “If Rosebank is approved, champagne corks will pop in the offices of oil companies. But it will not make an iota of difference to our constituents’ energy bills.

“And it will accelerate the climate crisis, which is already pushing up food bills, causing devastating floods in winter and in summer turning our green and pleasant land into a parched, burnt-out expanse.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski piled pressure on to the Prime Minister, welcoming “the growing number of Labour MPs making a stand against Rosebank”.

He said: “The Prime Minister is giving every impression of wanting to see it go ahead – just over a year after he signed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“From cutting warmer homes funding to watering down electric vehicle mandates – this Labour Government cannot claim to be a climate leader while engaging in climate vandalism.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Any decision on Rosebank will be made through the quasi-judicial process, taking into account all relevant evidence, including environmental assessments and public representations received as part of the regulatory process.”