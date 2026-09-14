Fashion firm Jigsaw has revealed a continued recovery in sales as strong demand for dresses helped it shrug off pressures on the high street.

Boss Tikki Godley said positive sales momentum in recent months is further evidence that the group’s “turnaround is working”.

On Monday, the retailer revealed that sales increased by 18% for the six months to July, compared with a year earlier.

It said this was buoyed by “substantial growth” in key categories such as dresses, which saw a 43% surge for the spring/summer season.

Sales of cover-ups were also particularly strong while it highlighted the success of its yellow suit, launched in March, which sold out within three weeks.

The group reported store sales grew by 11% on a like-for-like basis despite a subdued market backdrop.

Meanwhile, online sales grew by 21%, with a 19% rise in the UK and 48% increase internationally.

The company hailed the progress after launching a turnaround programme to help improve its performance following a £3.5 million loss in the year to March 2025.

Bosses said it is now beginning the next phase of its growth strategy aimed at expanding internationally, with launches on Nordstrom and Macy’s marketplaces over the autumn/winter season.

Managing director Ms Godley said: “Customers are watching their wallets right now, but still choosing Jigsaw.

“We have focused relentlessly on making the product better and more distinctive while bringing greater discipline to how we buy, trade and operate.

“Customers are responding and, importantly, we are seeing that across stores, digital and concessions.”

David Ross, majority shareholder of the business, said: “I would like to thank every single one of our employees in the stores, studio and our suppliers who work day in and out to exceed customer expectations, and deliver our exceptional product to the shelves seamlessly.

“The autumn/winter 2026 season is coming to stores and is one of our best yet. I can’t wait for our customers to see it.”