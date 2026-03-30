The Artisanal Spirits Company has revealed deeper losses after the whisky seller was hit by disruption in the US markets.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner said the US government shutdown and a fresh strategy in the country dragged on its sales and earnings in 2025.

In October and November last year, the US federal government was shut down as legislators struggled over a funding dispute.

Artisanal Spirits said the shutdown hampered its alcohol label approvals process and meant shipments bottled and planned prior to the closure could not shipped and were delayed until after Christmas.

It said the shutdown therefore had a £2.4 million impact on its sales for the year and caused a £1.8 million drag on profits.

The company was also impacted by a strategic change in its route-to-market partner in the US in the final quarter of last year.

The change and the related transfer of stock caused a £1.1 million negative impact on revenues.

On Monday, the company reported that pre-tax losses grew to £7 million for the year to December 31, compared with a £3.1 million loss a year earlier.

It came after revenues slipped to £19.9 million from £23.6 million in the previous year.

Andrew Dane, chief executive of the business, said: “Despite persistent macroeconomic and complex geopolitical challenges, as well as the previously announced US operational disruption at the end of the year, Artisanal Spirits Company continues to manage the factors within its control well.

“We made good strategic progress in 2025, demonstrating the strength of our brands, the depth of our expertise and our ability to pivot and evolve.”

He highlighted that the business has no significant direct exposure to the current conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Dane added that the business is currently seeing “resilient” sentiment among consumers but is keeping track of how wider macroeconomic challenges could impact customer behaviour.