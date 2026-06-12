Tesco is set to reveal whether the group has been able to shrug off concerns over consumer sentiment to maintain its positive recent momentum.

Shareholders will be hopeful the company can provide a clearer outlook over sales and profits for the current year when it provides a trading update on Thursday June 18.

In April, the UK’s largest supermarket chain warned that uncertainty linked to the Iran war was clouding its outlook for profits.

At the time, Tesco stressed it had not yet seen any impact on product availability or prices, excluding fuel, since the conflict began at the end of February.

Two months down the line, investors will be keen to find out how the impact of the crisis is unfolding, particularly in the context of already shaky consumer confidence.

Tesco is continuing with its value-focused strategy in a bid to maintain positive sales volumes, with significant investment into pricing, including through its price matching commitment against rival Aldi.

Nevertheless, grocery retailers have also faced scrutiny from the Government over potential price increases and profit margins, amid wider concerns over the inflationary backdrop.

Analysts have highlighted that the latest backdrop comes amid a plethora of challenges for Tesco’s leadership to tackle.

Shore Capital’s Clive Black said: “Tesco shares have come off recent highs in the face of some challenging externalities; the feckless Labour Government toying with UK food price controls and notably contributing to weak British consumer confidence plus, closer to home, tough comparatives.

“We sense that Q1 trade will be sound but not effervescent, so sales mix, operating costs, where there are new pressures due to Iran, and productivity programmes take on importance.”

The analyst said the group could see comparative sales growth for the current half-year come under pressure compared with “excellent trading conditions” from spring and summer 2025.

Shore said that like-for-like sales volumes in the first quarter could be flat or “even slightly lower” as a result.

Analysts have suggested that Tesco will still be well-positioned despite pressure on the sector, particularly with its market dominance helping it to drive profitability.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Tesco’s huge scale should help it to negotiate hard with suppliers and keep prices competitive, giving them little reason to look elsewhere.

“If operations can be streamlined as expected, there could still be some upside to the group’s cautious full-year guidance, which points to underlying operating profits of £3.0-3.3 billion.”