Stock prices in London have closed lower on Tuesday, ahead of Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report, and as markets digest fast-rising US import and export prices.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 191.68 points, 1.8%, at 10,689.87. The FTSE 250 ended down 307.27 points, 1.2%, at 24,392.79, and the AIM all-share closed down 8.72 points, 1.2%, at 743.62.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Despite its limited exposure to AI, the UK market could not entirely shake off the negative sentiment in markets as tech stocks chalked up further losses.”

Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining were among the few FTSE 100 winners, up 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

Gold was quoted higher at 3,869.59 US dollars an ounce (£2,931) against 3,857.91 (£2,923) dollars.

Near the other end, Burberry lost 2.5%. Citigroup has lowered its price target for the luxury fashion house to 1,440 pence from 1,460p.

Defence stocks continued to give back gains from Monday, with BAE down 2.5%, Babcock down 1.5% and Rolls-Royce down 0.8%.

Princes Group led the FTSE 250, up 3.5%, after the Napolina, Branston and Flora owner agreed to buy a group of bread substitute and cereal bar brands in France from Mondelez International.

Ceres Power, however, lost 7.5%. It had risen on Monday after announcing a new solid oxide fuel cell manufacturing licence agreement. Subsequently, UBS raised its price target to 1,000 pence, retaining a “buy” rating.

Building products supplier Ibstock was up 5.6%, after selling Redhurst CC Ltd to a “major global building materials group” for £50.1 million.

Redhurst CC owns Ibstock’s Redhurst quarry, located in South Staffordshire, England, which has been acquired together with the relevant quarry business and associated assets. In connection with the deal, Ibstock has entered into an agreement with the unnamed buyer for the long-term supply of ceramic clay.

GenIP shares are temporarily suspended, but had earlier jumped 12%.

The technology commercialisation services provider reported positive initial feedback following the soft launch of its Invention Evaluator Platform in October, with a full commercial launch remaining on track for December. Management estimates the platform’s global addressable market at around 50 million dollars (£37.8 million) annually, excluding additional services.

It said a significant customer from 2025 has agreed to begin migrating to the new platform, while it plans to target its historical customer base of around 300 customers following the full launch.

GenIP later announced a proposed fundraising, with the issue price to be confirmed, utilising AIM’s Capital Access Window. Accordingly, its shares were suspended from 2pm GMT.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 1.6%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt was down 2.0%.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3217 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3189 dollars at the London equities close on Monday. Against the euro, sterling rose to 1.1996 euro from 1.1981 euro. The euro traded at 1.1013 dollars, up from 1.1008 dollars late on Monday. Against the yen, the dollar fell to 159.26 yen from 159.61 yen.

Stocks in New York were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6%, the S&P 500 index down 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.3%.

US import and export prices rose more than expected in October, according to figures from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, adding to concerns over persistent inflationary pressures.

Import prices increased by 1.1% month-on-month in October, matching September’s rise and exceeding the FXStreet-cited consensus forecast of 0.7%. Meanwhile, export prices increased by 1.1% in October, slowing from a 2.4% rise in September but exceeding expectations of a 0.3% increase.

Separately, US private sector hiring strengthened in October, according to preliminary figures from payroll processor ADP.

Private employers added an average of 23,750 jobs per week in the four weeks ended October 31, up from 19,250 in the preceding four-week period. The previous reading was revised down from an initial estimate of 19,750.

Meanwhile in corporate news, Nvidia was down 1.8%.

The chipmaker has established a committee to oversee national security policies and export control compliance, following spying allegations that led to former chief executive Jensen Huang’s resignation.

“The decision to create this new committee reflects the board’s further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight,” the company said.

Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report is due after the US market close.

“While US futures are pointing to a steady start on Wall Street later, the tone for the remainder of the week will hinge on Nvidia’s earnings update after the bell,” Mr Mould commented. “While the numbers themselves may not reflect the company’s recent turmoil, investors will be looking for reassurance on the short and medium-term outlook for the business after Jensen Huang’s departure.

“For a sector which was already battling investor doubts about the roll-out of AI infrastructure in the wake of a Democratic blue wave in the midterm elections, the Nvidia crisis has been a rotten cherry on a mouldy cake.”

Nike was up 0.2%.

The sportswear company reaffirmed its financial 2027 guidance, still expecting revenue to decline in the high-single digit range, but also announced “a path to sustainable, profitable growth” for the next few years.

By financial 2031, Nike said it aims to reach approximately five billion dollars (£3.7 billion) in incremental revenue growth.

“Revenue declines are expected to moderate in fiscal 2028, with Nike targeting a return to market-level revenue growth in fiscal 2029,” the firm said.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 5.10%, narrowing from 5.14%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.46%, narrowing from 5.48%.

Brent oil was quoted at 93.20 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, slightly down from 93.44 dollars late on Monday.

“The drop in oil prices follows signs of a possible build-up of supply as exports from the Middle East recover,” Mr Mould said. “Lower energy prices could dial down inflationary pressures and shift the expected trajectory for global borrowing costs.”

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BT, up 1.30p at 217.70p, Fresnillo, up 13.00p at 2,377.00p, and Endeavour, up 7.00p at 3,702.00p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’ Place, down 47.50p at 1,127.00p, British American Tobacco, down 186.00p at 4,524.00p, Metlen Energy, down 1.64p at 44.78p, IG Group, down 33.70p at 940.00p, and Standard Chartered, down 75.00p at 2,126.00p.

On Wednesday’s economic calendar, the UK has consumer and producer inflation prints. The eurozone also has CPI data.

On Wednesday’s UK corporate calendar, various companies report their half-year results, including British Land Co, Jet2 and Severn Trent.

– Contributed by Alliance News