Associated British Foods (ABF) is to spin off its Primark retail business, breaking up one of the UK’s largest consumer businesses.

The company, which runs large food, sugar and agriculture operations, said it expects to separate Primark by the end of 2027.

The move comes after a significant review into the company structure in a bid to improve returns for shareholders.

ABF owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

Both companies are set to be listed on the FTSE 100 following the split.

Wittington Investments, the vehicle of Associated British Foods’ founding Weston family, is to keep majority stakes in both businesses.

Primark runs 486 shops across 19 markets and employs more than 83,000 workers.

The high street retail business reported annual revenues of around £9.5 billion.

ABF’s food business has around 55,000 workers and produces grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s.

The food operation will keep the Associated British Foods name following the separation.

George Weston will be chief executive of the food business while Eoin Tonge will be chief executive of Primark.

Bosses said the break-up will result in around £75 million of one-off separation and transaction costs.

It added that it expects to lose out on “below £45 million” of synergies following the deal.

Mr Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: “This is an important step in the evolution of ABF.

“For our food business, the separation will enable greater understanding of the breadth and strength of our differentiated portfolio and its long-term growth opportunities as the only FTSE 100 pure play food producer.

“For Primark, it enables the creation of appropriate governance to maximise the future potential offered by Primark’s powerful brand, strong customer proposition and opportunities in existing and new markets.”

Michael McLintock, chairman of ABF, said: “The board has now completed its in-depth review of the structure of ABF and has concluded that a demerger of Primark is the best way to maximise long-term returns for shareholders, reflecting Primark’s scale today and the need for a better understanding of the Food business.

“The opportunities ahead for both Primark and Food are considerable and the board firmly believes that each will thrive as an independent entity.”