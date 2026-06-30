Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice has said he would be happy for his drumming to be copied by artificial intelligence (AI) if it is done so with his consent.

The 78-year-old, who is the only member of the band to have played on every Deep Purple album, was speaking ahead of the release of the group’s latest LP Splat! on Friday.

Paice told the Press Association: “As a business venture yeah (he would allow his drumming to be replicated by AI), but not as a gimme, it’s got to be done.

“Only if you knew, well if you died people don’t know do they? If it’s done with the consent of the artist, or the actor, or the ballerina, or whoever, then I don’t have a problem with it, but people must know that it’s not the real deal, then it’s not a problem.

It comes as Deep Purple prepare to release Splat! on Friday (Ian West/PA)

“But where that information is hidden from people, that’s a problem, and especially if it’s hidden from the artist too.

“I don’t have a problem, whatever I am is my right to sell or not sell, but it’s not their right to take it.”

The Smoke On The Water drummer warned that thanks to AI “the mass of the public believe they’re listening to people they’re not”, adding that very often they are “listening to a computer algorithm”.

He added: “At that point, what is art anymore? If you can’t tell the difference between a genuine artist and a computer programme, then art has no meaning, if there is no difference or you start to prefer the computer-generated product, that’s the problem.

“If you take away any art form from humanity, you’ve lost a great deal because it’s the invention, all AI does is recreate somebody else’s idea, and suddenly if you can write a computer programme or push a button, you’re an artist.

“It’s definitely a problem, but it can be solved, but it just needs the people in control of the markets in the world, governments, to start putting laws in place to protect those people who are being infringed, having their likenesses taken, their sound, their very being, their art, their genius.

“Otherwise, what’s the point of doing anything?”

Formed in London in 1968, Deep Purple have been through a number of line-up changes, with the most recognisable being the mark two line-up, comprised of Paice, singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, bassist Roger Glover, and organist Jon Lord.

The line-up made the albums Deep Purple In Rock (1970), Fireball (1971) and Machine Head (1972), which are credited with developing the heavy rock genre with their most recognisable songs including Highway Star, Speed King and Black Night.