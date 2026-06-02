People in the UK are set to spend an average of four years and eight months over an average lifespan using their mobile phones unintentionally, according to a study.

The year-long study of more than 6,000 participants by Virgin Media O2 found that more than a third of phone use (36%) takes place without a clear purpose – equivalent to around one hour and 26 minutes each day.

Those with the highest levels of unintentional phone use consistently reported worse outcomes in relation to poorer sleep, reduced focus and lower overall mental wellbeing.

An estimated 14 million people in the UK spend more than half of their phone time without a clear purpose and are the most likely to experience negative effects, the research suggests.

Among this group, 41% reported poor sleep linked to phone or internet use and 23% said their attention span was shorter.

Some 23% also said they experienced reduced person-to-person social connections.

Six in 10 (61%) admitted they were “not fully present” in situations such as spending time with loved ones or enjoying live music because of their digital habits.

A quarter (24%) reported exposure to harmful or unpleasant content online.

More than four in 10 (41%) said they have little or no control over how they use their phone or the internet, while a further 41% said willpower alone was not enough to change their behaviour and 37% agreed that they were addicted to their devices.

More than half (51%) said notifications influenced how often they checked their devices while 40% said features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling affected how long they stayed online.

Some 69% believed digital platforms were designed in ways that encouraged continued engagement.

Virgin Media O2 announced it is funding The Digital Wellbeing Observatory research for the next five years at the University of Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence (LCFI).

Dr Eleanor Drage, senior research fellow at the Leverhulme Centre, said: “The findings of Virgin Media O2’s landmark study show that what we perceive as our choice about how we use our devices is undermined by the immersive nature of the technology.

“We are not using our devices in the way we intend. The widening gap between our intentions and our actions will not be resolved by individuals.

“Efforts to transform digital wellbeing require systemic change, including reshaping the environments within which we engage with technology.”

Virgin Media O2 is launching a Digital Wellbeing Manifesto with the aim of supporting “more intentional phone use” through tools and guidance for consumers.

The firm has also partnered with Spice Girl Mel B to launch the “O2 scroll stopper”, which sends a message encouraging screen-free time.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler said: “Digital technology has transformed the way we live, work and connect. But our research also shows that many people increasingly feel they are not fully in control of how they engage with it.

“As one of the UK’s largest connectivity providers, we believe our responsibility goes beyond simply keeping people connected. Building trust in the digital world means helping people feel more informed, more confident, and more in control of their online lives.

“That’s why Virgin Media O2 is investing in long-term research, partnerships and practical support to better understand how digital habits are changing, and how technology can work better for people and not just demand more of their attention.”

Minister for AI and online safety Kanishka Narayan said: “Improving digital wellbeing requires action on more than one front – combining effective regulation with education that helps people feel informed, confident and in control online.

“Alongside the Government’s wider regulatory work, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology is working in partnership with organisations like Virgin Media O2 on our media literacy campaign ‘You Won’t Know Until You Ask’.

“This work supports parents and families to build the skills and understanding they need to navigate the online world safely, critically and intentionally.”

Strand Partners surveyed 6,002 smartphone owners online between November and April.