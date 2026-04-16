Royal Mail has reached agreement with the staff trade union on the rollout of changes nationwide that will see it ditch second class letter deliveries on Saturdays across the UK.

The group said the agreement with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) will see the Universal Service reforms extended to another 240 delivery offices as part of a wider trial, before being completed across the full 1,200 UK network by December.

It brings an end to a lengthy dispute with unions over the second class post overhaul, which will see Royal Mail scrap second class letter deliveries on Saturdays and change the service to every other weekday.

The deal with the CWU includes a 4.75% pay rise and better terms for workers who joined on or after December 1 2022, while those on legacy contracts will receive a 3% salary hike.

Royal Mail has also agreed that new starters will have contracts based on standard 37-hour working weeks, as well as allowing around 6,000 part-time postal workers to increase their average weekly hours if needed as part of the second class post reforms.

Alistair Cochrane, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “This agreement with the CWU paves the way for Universal Service reform rollout and represents a significant investment in our people.

“Moving ahead with reform will make a real difference to Royal Mail’s quality of service, supporting the delivery of a reliable, efficient and financially sustainable postal service for our customers across the UK.”