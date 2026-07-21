Anthony Durkan had a “hidden folder” on his phone with galleries containing 162 videos and 99 photos of women in their houses

A father-of-two was caught on video filming women through their windows while dressed in all black. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A father-of-two was caught on video filming women through their windows while dressed in all black before being arrested by police.

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Anthony Durkan, 36, of Islington, north London, pleaded guilty to 19 charges of voyeurism at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. This was in addition to guilty pleas to seven voyeurism charges on March 26 at the same court – bringing the total number of offences to 26. Following the guilty pleas, the Metropolitan Police released video footage from his arrest on March 25 earlier this year, and from nearby properties where he attempted to film. In the footage, Durkan is shown approaching a house on his tiptoes with his face covered and peering through windows, before putting his phone past a window railing in order to film inside. Read more: Ann Widdecombe died 'after being hit 21 times over the head with a hammer while having lunch' Read more: What charges are Andrew and Tristan Tate facing?

Durkan is shown approaching a house on his tip toes with his face covered and peering through windows. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Body-worn footage then shows a plain clothes officer approaching Durkan as he appeared to be loitering outside a house while holding a mobile phone. He was told he was under arrest on suspicion of voyeurism. Durkan replied: “Voyeurism?” before being handcuffed and having his phone seized. In a police interview, an officer tells Durkan they have identified a “hidden folder” on his phone with galleries containing 162 videos and 99 photos. An officer then states: “With the exception of maybe three images, all of which just appear to be of landscape or generally pointed at the floor, every single image or video is footage or an image taken of a female who appears to be unaware that she is being filmed.” The Metropolitan Police has put out an appeal to women in north London who may have “noticed unusual activity around their home, especially late at night or in the early hours of the morning” between January 2020 and March 2026.

Anthony Durkan had a “hidden folder” on his phone with galleries containing 162 videos and 99 photos. Picture: Metropolitan Police