Dad-of-two, 34, dies after ‘brutal and unprovoked’ attack at Turkish resort as family pay tribute
Turkish authorities are investigating the alleged assault, which took place earlier this month.
A father-of-two who died following an alleged assault in Turkey was a “devoted” family man whose kindness “touched countless lives”, his family have said.
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Scot James, 34, from Maesteg, South Wales, died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital on Sunday, 26 July, after being flown back to Wales by air ambulance from Turkey two days earlier.
Turkish authorities are investigating the alleged assault, which took place earlier this month.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is supporting the family.
In a tribute released through South Wales Police, Mr James’ family said he was “deeply loved by everyone who knew him”.
They said: “He was a devoted son, grandson, brother, partner, father, uncle and friend, whose kindness and loyalty touched countless lives."
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A family friend said Mr James had suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
The fit and healthy rugby player, who played for Maesteg Celtic RFC near Bridgend, was declared brain-dead on 11 July.
His family raised £7,500 through a GoFundMe appeal to help cover the cost of extending their stay in Turkey.
In an update, Mr James's sister, Hannah, said the circumstances had since changed.
She said: “I’m giving you this update as initially this was set up to help cover the cost of the family staying out in Turkey."
The family continued: “He had a warm heart, a great sense of humour, and a natural ability to bring people together, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.
“As a family, we are heartbroken by his loss. No words can truly express the pain we are experiencing or the void his passing has left in our lives.
“Although Scot’s life was taken far too soon, the love he gave, and the impact he had on those around him, will never be forgotten."
The family thanked those who had supported them and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Paying tribute, Maesteg Celtic RFC said: "Scot will be remembered as an outstanding player and a great character and friend by everyone who had the pleasure of sharing the field with him."