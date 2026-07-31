Turkish authorities are investigating the alleged assault, which took place earlier this month.

Mr James, 34, from Maesteg, South Wales, died in hospital on Sunday after the incident earlier in July. Picture: South Wales Police

By Georgia Rowe

A father-of-two who died following an alleged assault in Turkey was a “devoted” family man whose kindness “touched countless lives”, his family have said.

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Scot James, 34, from Maesteg, South Wales, died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital on Sunday, 26 July, after being flown back to Wales by air ambulance from Turkey two days earlier. Turkish authorities are investigating the alleged assault, which took place earlier this month. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is supporting the family. In a tribute released through South Wales Police, Mr James’ family said he was “deeply loved by everyone who knew him”. They said: “He was a devoted son, grandson, brother, partner, father, uncle and friend, whose kindness and loyalty touched countless lives." Read more: Afghan man who piloted dinghy in Channel with 95 others on board jailed Read more: TfL worker 'brutally attacked' by woman asked to stop vaping at Elizabeth line station

A family friend said Mr James had suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. The fit and healthy rugby player, who played for Maesteg Celtic RFC near Bridgend, was declared brain-dead on 11 July. His family raised £7,500 through a GoFundMe appeal to help cover the cost of extending their stay in Turkey. In an update, Mr James's sister, Hannah, said the circumstances had since changed. She said: “I’m giving you this update as initially this was set up to help cover the cost of the family staying out in Turkey."

His family have remembered him as a "devoted son". Picture: Go Fund Me