A British father has died after being swept out at sea by strong waves while swimming with his partner in Thailand.

The 37-year-old was at Freedom Beach in Phuket when an unexpectedly powerful wave struck and a rip current dragged him underwater.

He was pulled ashore by a local and tourists who performed CPR, but could not be revived. An ambulance took around 25 minutes to reach the beach, according to witnesses.

Chanan Mekchai, Police Lieutenant Colonel at Patong Police Station, said: "The incident happened at around 11.30am, and we were notified an hour later.

"He went to the beach with his wife at around 10am. While swimming, he was caught in strong waves and disappeared beneath the surface.

"Tourists on the beach rushed to help and managed to pull him from the water. They attempted CPR for first aid while waiting for the emergency service, but he could not be revived.

