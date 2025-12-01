British dad, 37, drowns in front of partner while swimming on popular Thailand beach
The 37-year-old was at Freedom Beach in Phuket when an unexpectedly powerful wave struck and a rip current dragged him underwater
A British father has died after being swept out at sea by strong waves while swimming with his partner in Thailand.
He was pulled ashore by a local and tourists who performed CPR, but could not be revived. An ambulance took around 25 minutes to reach the beach, according to witnesses.
Chanan Mekchai, Police Lieutenant Colonel at Patong Police Station, said: "The incident happened at around 11.30am, and we were notified an hour later.
"He went to the beach with his wife at around 10am. While swimming, he was caught in strong waves and disappeared beneath the surface.
"Tourists on the beach rushed to help and managed to pull him from the water. They attempted CPR for first aid while waiting for the emergency service, but he could not be revived.
"The deceased's family did not dispute the cause of death. His body has been released to them for funeral arrangements."
Onlookers said there were no lifeguards or red warning flags present at the beach despite the strength of the waves. Around four or five Thai people were reportedly at the beach, but they were not in lifeguard uniforms and were seemingly regular locals.
They failed to notice the British man get dragged underwater as tourists nearby shouted for help, an onlooker said.
The man was pale and yellowish by the time he had been pulled ashore, witnesses said.
An initial examination by Dr Punthanika Chaithienthong from Patong Hospital has identified the death as an accidental drowning.
A 69-year-old Canadian woman also died at sea in Thailand the same day.
She had reportedly travelled from Phuket to Koh Phi Phi with a tour group for a snorkelling excursion.
The woman was dragged to shore after losing consciousness in the water and taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead before arrival.