Dad found dead behind shed after freak chainsaw accident - two days after wife reported him missing
A dad was found dead behind the shed after a freak fatal chainsaw accident - two days after he was reported missing by his wife.
Ed Parry, 54, died after sustaining a wrist injury while using a chainsaw to carry out gardening and DIY jobs at his home in Seasalter, near Whitstable.
He went undiscovered for almost 48 hours after seemingly going missing from the family home on April 21.
Mr Parry's wife, Amy, filed a missing person's report with the police, and searches were carried out to find him.
It was the family's dog that eventually discovered Mr Parry's body between a garden fence and the shed.
An inquest into the man's death heard Mr Parry had suffered a fatal wound to his left wrist while using a handheld chainsaw.
Police did not believe the incident to be suicide after finding the garden shed clean and tidy, and no suicide note left.
Coroner Sarah Clarke said: "At around 4.30pm, Amy returned home and couldn't find Ed.
"Their youngest son was upstairs. Amy was surprised that the youngest son was at home on his own.
"Ed's car and work van were in the driveway, and his keys and wallet were inside the house."
The coroner went on to explain how Mr Parry's wife found his body after the dog indicated behind the shed.
She said: "PC Rose attended the scene, where it was confirmed a body was wedged between the shed and fence panels. Fire crews also attended.
"The garden was tidy, and there was evidence of gardening jobs being completed.
"In the same area was a handheld chainsaw, which could be seen to have blood-staining."
A police investigation confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement, and toxicology tests found no substances of concern in Mr Parry's system.
The coroner ruled that Mr Parry did not intend to take his own life, and his death was ruled an accident.