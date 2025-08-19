A dad was found dead behind the shed after a freak fatal chainsaw accident - two days after he was reported missing by his wife.

Ed Parry, 54, died after sustaining a wrist injury while using a chainsaw to carry out gardening and DIY jobs at his home in Seasalter, near Whitstable.

He went undiscovered for almost 48 hours after seemingly going missing from the family home on April 21.

Mr Parry's wife, Amy, filed a missing person's report with the police, and searches were carried out to find him.

It was the family's dog that eventually discovered Mr Parry's body between a garden fence and the shed.

An inquest into the man's death heard Mr Parry had suffered a fatal wound to his left wrist while using a handheld chainsaw.

Police did not believe the incident to be suicide after finding the garden shed clean and tidy, and no suicide note left.

