England and Scotland World Cup matches helped drive stronger sales across British pubs last month while restaurants and bars suffered a weaker month, according to new figures.

The latest monthly NIQ RSM hospitality business tracker showed that pubs were the standout performer across the hospitality sector during the month due to the boost from football fans.

Experts have said they expect England’s progress to the semi-finals will have also driven a “stronger” performance this month.

Like-for-like sales grew by 1.9% across British pubs last month, marking the strongest monthly performance this year.

Pubs also heavily benefited from long periods of warm weather across parts of the country, as England saw the hottest June on record, according to the Met Office.

But other areas of the hospitality sector found it harder to attract footfall as many consumers remained cautious about their finances.

Sales at restaurants slipped by 0.7% year-on-year, marking the second-worst month so far in 2026.

Bars suffered another significant slump in sales, with a drop of 5.8% for the month.

Sales across all parts of the hospitality sector were marginally higher, at 0.2%, driven by the strong showing from pubs.

Karl Chessell, director for hospitality operators and food at NIQ, said: “June’s numbers complete a modest first half of the year for hospitality in which any real-terms growth was very hard-earned.

“The combination of the World Cup and sunshine was a boost to pubs, and we can expect strong July results after England’s progress in the tournament.

“However, big events and the heat tend to work less well for restaurants, who are besieged by high costs at the moment.”

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said: “Good news for one segment of the hospitality market invariably means others coming under pressure, with restaurants, bars and on-the-go outlets all losing ground in June.

“As we look ahead to the second half of the year, operators will be hoping that Andy Burnham delivers on his promise to reform business rates and put more cash in consumers’ pockets.”