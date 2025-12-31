Bucket hats, strawberries and cream sandwiches and Greggs sausage rolls drenched in KFC gravy had British consumers reaching for their wallets this year.

Here’s what we spent our money on, month by month.

– January

An average temperature of 3C as well as Storm Eowyn bringing 100mph winds and a danger to life to the UK has consumers largely staying indoors. Spending on digital content and subscriptions increased 8.3% year-on-year and growth in spending on takeaways hit a year-long high of 5.1%, according to Barclays.

However, alongside this, online purchases of exercise equipment rise by 60% on the month before, according to Adobe, while spending on supplements including multivitamin powders and pills increases by 26% and sales of fruit and vegetables rise by 24%.

– February

More than a quarter of UK adults (27%) plan to focus more on healthy eating as the warmer weather approaches. One in three (30%) say they are paying closer attention to ingredient and nutrition labels and a fifth (22%) have considered, or are already growing, their own fruit and vegetables at home.

This comes as 27% say they are more likely to visit shops and restaurants that offer “healthier” options, increasing to 45% of those aged 18-24. Sought-after alternatives include zero-sugar treats (33%), organic or whole foods (29%) and low or no alcohol drinks (24%).

– March

Easter eggs have gone up in price by as much as 50% on last year while shrinking in size, according to Which? – the result of the price of chocolate rising by 16.5% in a year.

Easter eggs for sale in a store window (Alamy/PA)

Women experiencing perimenopause and menopause are spending an average £1,800 a year on products such as vitamins and smart watches to combat symptoms such as fatigue and hot flushes, a survey suggests.

Some 76% of women are buying vitamins and minerals, 52% have bought supplements and 40% have spent money on hormone support to help manage symptoms, the poll for buy now, pay later service Clearpay found.

– April

The so-called “awful April” price hikes combined with high energy costs see the average household facing an annual increase of £1,254 from essential bill rises, according to figures from comparison site Uswitch.

The third consecutive increase to Ofgem’s price cap sees the bill of a typical household paying by direct debit rise 6.4%, an increase of £111 a year or £9.25 a month after it went up by 10% in October and another 1.2% rise in January.

This is 9.4% or £159 higher than this time last year but £531 or 22% lower than at the height of the energy crisis at the start of 2023.

– May

The competition watchdog announces that British vets could face a temporary price cap over concerns that pet owners are being ripped off.

The Competition and Markets Authority is looking into the veterinary industry after 56,000 people raised concerns about the sector, including that they are overpaying for medicines and prescriptions and are not being given basic information such as price lists and prescription costs.

Heinz launches a new Fish & Chips Sauce in a rebranding of the classic condiment Tartare sauce.

Heinz launched a new Fish & Chips Sauce (Heinz/PA)

The food giant urged consumers to think of its new sauce as “Tartare 2.0”, with the packaging describing the contents as “Tartare Sauce” and listing ingredients as including gherkins, dill, salt, parsley and mustard.

– June

Consumers begin to grapple with what will become the UK’s hottest summer on record – complete with four heatwaves between June and August.

Waitrose ice cream sales rise by 10% on the year before, while John Lewis reports sales of garden furniture are up 21% on the previous June, while it sells one million of its basic Anyday handheld fans over the year.

The National Lottery sells 18,600 tickets a minute on June 6 at the peak of the record £208 million EuroMillions jackpot draws.

The run of EuroMillions draws lasting more than 10 weeks generates both the highest ever UK sales of more than £550 million and the biggest ever returns to good causes in the history of the game.

Marks & Spencer launches a dessert sandwich filled with strawberries and cream.

The new M&S Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich (M&S/PA)

The £2.80 “game-changing” limited edition Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich is filled with the fruit and light whipped cream cheese on fluffy sweetened bread.

– July

Oasis’s long-awaited Live ‘25 reunion tour kicks off in Cardiff on July 4.

The tour sets off a boom in sales of bucket hats, with even John Lewis reporting sales are up 40% in the first half of 2025 in comparison with the same period in 2024.

An Oasis fan wears a bucket hat with the band logo outside the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, ahead of the first show in their long-awaited reunion tour (PA)

Tesco reports record fruit sales as consumers seek to stay hydrated amid high temperatures.

The UK’s biggest supermarket says it has seen overall demand for fruit soar by an “unprecedented” near 10% over the month, with berries, stone fruit, kiwis, melons, watermelons, pineapples, grapes and bananas all hitting record volume growth.

The grocer said it had ordered extra supplies ahead of days of forecasted 30C temperatures to cope with expected demand.

– August

Greggs and KFC team up to create the “culinary crossover of the century” in the form of a sausage roll drenched in gravy.

Greggs and KFC teamed up to create a sausage roll drenched in gravy (Greggs/KFC/PA)

The high street food giants worked together for the first time to offer the Greggs sausage roll with KFC gravy, claiming it is the “mash-up the nation’s been craving” and “seriously flavoursome”.

– September

The extended hot summer leads to sales of swimwear breaking records at John Lewis, up 18% in September and 28% in October on the previous year. The late summer also saw outdoor cooking kit sales continuing to soar by 42% at the department store.

Fake Labubu dolls – tipped to be a best-selling toy this Christmas – are seized amid warnings they could pose a potentially fatal choking hazard for young children.

Counterfeit Labubu dolls (IPO/PA)

Later this month, the Intellectual Property Office says fake toys worth more than £3.5 million have been seized at the UK border already this year, with 75% of them failing critical safety tests.

Of the 259,000 fake toys intercepted at the border, 90% of them – or 236,000 items – were counterfeit Labubu dolls.

High street food chain Greggs announces it is to open its first pub within the Fenwick Newcastle department store, serving exclusive beers and a menu featuring its classic bakes and sausage rolls.

– October

Charlie Bigham launches a range of supermarket ready meals costing up to £30 to appeal to consumers balking at the soaring price of dining out.

The entrepreneur’s new Brasserie range of beef wellington, salmon wellington, coq au vin, duck confit and venison bourguignon was motivated by the rising cost of eating in restaurants, the entrepreneur said.

Almost half of adults (48%) in Great Britain have gambled in the last four weeks, according to an annual survey by the Gambling Commission.

The headline figure falls to 28% when those who had only bought tickets for a lottery draw were excluded.

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl goes on sale, in which she writes about her three alleged sexual encounters with the then Prince Andrew.

The book Nobody’s Girl was published this month (PA)

TGJones, formerly WHSmith, reports sales of the memoir increasing every day since its launch on October 21. The retailer said it was selling three times as many copies of the book as it predicted it would.

– November

The Classic Bagel from London’s Papo’s Bagels is named Deliveroo’s most popular order among any of its worldwide operations, according to the firm.

Papo’s, an independent, family-run bagel kitchen, was the most ordered takeaway on Deliveroo this year with its Classic option, which combines smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomatoes and capers.

Consumers learn fresh British-grown strawberries will be widely available to buy this Christmas after a firm extended the season to 12 months with new technology.

The Summer Berry Company, one of the UK’s leading fruit producers based near Chichester, is now growing British strawberries at a commercial scale all year round with the help of LED technology through the colder months.

The final of The Celebrity Traitors attracts 11.1 million viewers. John Lewis reports a run on wrist warmers after the show’s presenter Claudia Winkleman wears them throughout the series.

– December

High street baker Greggs strikes again, launching its first range of Christmas cards which come with the gift of a sausage roll.

The range – called the Ultimate Secret Santa Surprise – includes a £3.95 card featuring heat-activated ink which, when warmed, reveals a code to redeem a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll.

The cards come with the option to personalise some of the designs, such as by adding a loved one’s face to a sausage roll.

Consumers learn Christmas dinner will cost a few pence less than last year in some rare good news for household budgets.

A turkey and all the trimmings for four will cost an average £32.46 this year, slightly down on last year’s £32.57 – which was up 6.5% on the year before, according to market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator, formerly Kantar.

Tesco announces it is giving away ‘wonky’ Christmas trees to help the nation embrace “the parts of Christmas that aren’t always perfect but are still just as wonderful”.