The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, stands trial on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence.

Tommy Robinson stands trial on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty

By LBC Reporter

Prosecutors have claimed Tommy Robinson “chose to frighten” two journalists by circulating images of their homes online.

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The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre and stands trial on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. The alleged victims are investigative journalist Andrew Young and Daily Mail reporter Jacob Dirnhuber. Jurors heard Mr Dirnhuber sent Mr Young and a photographer to Cyprus to report on Robinson’s activities while he was on holiday with family and friends. In a witness statement, Mr Dirnhuber said the newspaper believed it could “legitimately report on his activities” as Robinson was posting on X and “tweeting is part of his day job”. Read more: Tommy Robinson used 'bullyboy tactics' on journalists Read more: Tommy Robinson taken on trip to Russia with Elon Musk’s family foundation, reveals father Errol

Tommy Robinson was accused of 'bullyboy tactics' at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

An article was subsequently published featuring photographs of Robinson in Cyprus. The court heard Robinson later accused the newspaper of “doxxing” him in a series of social media posts. Prosecutors allege he then arranged for photographs to be taken outside the homes of Mr Young and Mr Dirnhuber, before sharing redacted versions on X for the “enjoyment and appreciation of his followers”. Some users responded by encouraging Robinson to “hunt” the reporters, while others branded the article “disgusting”, the court heard.

Tommy Robinson is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre. Picture: Denise Baker/Getty

Mr Dirnhuber said he became concerned about being “intercepted on my way to work” and feared Robinson’s “unpredictable” supporters might turn up at his home. He and his partner later left their home to stay in a hotel after he received a direct message from Robinson containing a photograph of an unknown woman by an open window, alongside the words: “Your bosses need to contact me, Jacob.” Mr Dirnhuber said he felt “scared to go out in public” because of the possibility of a “vigilante attack”. He said he had never experienced anything like it during his 10-year career.

The 43-year-old allegedly sent photographers to the homes of investigative Andrew Young and Daily Mail reporter Jacob Dirnhuber. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Young said his wife, daughters and grandson were left “on edge” for weeks after his home address was shared online. He alleged Robinson became “increasingly menacing, swearing and shouting” during a phone call, and claimed he threatened to “doxx” his family. He said Robinson’s case was that he acted to protect his family and that his conduct was reasonable. Robinson denies two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August 2024. The trial continues.