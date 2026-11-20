A daily pill given alongside chemotherapy left tumours undetectable in around one in 12 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, an early clinical trial has found.

In the trial, tumours shrank or disappeared in 60.7% of patients given the pill alongside chemotherapy. That included 8.2% whose tumours were no longer detectable on scans – known as a complete response.

Daraxonrasib targets mutated KRAS, which is found in more than nine in ten pancreatic tumours and sends signals that encourage cancer cells to grow.

The small study involved 61 patients. Experts said the findings were encouraging, but further trials are needed before the treatment can be assessed for use on the NHS.

Researchers said the combination of daraxonrasib and chemotherapy produced responses they had not previously seen in patients whose cancer had spread.

The median follow-up period was 18 months. A complete response does not necessarily mean the cancer has been cured, and researchers say longer-term data is needed.

One year after treatment, 76.6% of patients in the study were still alive. The researchers said that compares with around 40% to 45% of patients given chemotherapy alone, although the combination will need to be tested further in a larger trial.

Dr Wungki Park, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York who presented the findings, described the results as “a massive, massive breakthrough”.

“In about one in 12 patients, it [the cancer] completely disappeared,” he told the Press Association.

“And then with such a long follow-up, this is real. We’ve never seen such a thing.”

Asked whether patients whose tumours could no longer be seen were regarded as cured, Dr Park said: “This is the closest to cure.”

He said longer-term survival data would become available as the trial continued. Cancer can develop resistance to drug treatment, he added, but the combination aimed to delay that for as long as possible.

The phase one/two study, presented at a cancer research meeting in Barcelona, also found that tumours stopped growing in 90.2% of patients.

The median time before the cancer began growing again or patients died was 12.8 months.

Dr Madina Kara, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said the results were encouraging but noted that the study was small and at an early stage.

She said: “Half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis and their loved ones would give anything to spend more precious time with them.

“This is a small, initial study, however these encouraging results now show that daraxonrasib and chemotherapy can be effective when used in combination.”

Dr Kara said the findings added to evidence offering hope to people with advanced pancreatic cancer, and called for more investment in research and clinical trials.

More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK, while more than 10,000 die from the disease.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, described the findings as a significant advance but said more trials were needed before the treatment could be considered for NHS use.

“Further research is needed to look at how this drug could be used alongside other therapies to give patients the best chance of beating the disease,” she said.